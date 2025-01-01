Even though they’re common, umbilical hernias can still cause concern. The expert specialists at UVA Health can talk to you about what’s happening and your treatment options.

Identifying & Treating an Umbilical Hernia

An umbilical hernia happens when contents from inside the abdominal cavity such as normal fat-containing tissue or intestine push through a hole or weak spot near your belly button. They can happen at any age but are most common in children under 5.

You or your child might have an umbilical hernia if:

There is swelling or a bulge near the belly button

The bulge gets bigger when you or your baby cough, cry, or strain

Umbilical Hernia Treatment in Infants

Most of the time, umbilical hernias in children are harmless. They usually close within the first few years of life. If the hernia hasn’t closed by age 4 or 5, your doctor might talk to you about hernia repair surgery.

During hernia repair surgery, the doctor makes a small cut near the hernia to push the bulge back inside. Then, they close the weak spot with stitches.

Umbilical Hernia Treatment in Adults

If you think you have an umbilical hernia as an adult, you should see your doctor. They can refer you to a hernia specialist who will talk to you about your treatment options.

If the hernia is small and not causing you pain, your doctor might tell you to watch and wait. If the hernia is large, tender, or painful, your doctor will probably recommend surgery.

There are different kinds of hernia repair surgery:

Open hernia repair surgery: Your doctor makes a cut near the hernia and fixes it directly.

Your doctor makes a cut near the hernia and fixes it directly. Laparoscopic hernia repair surgery: Your doctor makes a tiny cut near the hernia and uses special small tools to fix the hernia.

Your doctor makes a tiny cut near the hernia and uses special small tools to fix the hernia. Robotic hernia repair surgery: This is similar to laparoscopic surgery, but your doctor uses a robot to help guide the tools. It lets your doctor make more precise movements during surgery.

Emergency Surgery for Umbilical Hernias

Sometimes, a piece of intestine can get stuck in the hernia opening. If the intestine is stuck for too long, it can become a strangulated hernia, which is an emergency.

Get emergency care if you notice signs of a strangulated hernia:

Vomiting

Discoloration near the belly button

Pain, tenderness, or swelling near the belly button

It’s not common for infants with umbilical hernias to need emergency care, but it can happen. Get emergency care if your baby has an umbilical hernia and begins to vomit, has a lot of pain, or has tenderness and swelling near the belly button.

What Causes Umbilical Hernias?

Umbilical hernias happen when there is a weak spot near the belly button. Children have a natural weak spot here from the umbilical cord opening. Most of the time, this opening closes after birth. If it doesn’t close, it can lead to an umbilical hernia.

In adults, umbilical hernias are more common in women. It’s not always clear what causes them, but some risk factors include:

Having multiple pregnancies

Being overweight

Being over 50

Expert Care for Umbilical Hernias Close to Home

If you or your baby have an umbilical hernia, you want to make sure everything is fine. The hernia specialists at UVA Health can provide expert diagnosis, treatment, and care so you can discover peace of mind close to home.

Learn more about the hernia care we offer in Charlottesville, Culpeper, and Northern Virginia.