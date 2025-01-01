Different types of infusions exist for a range of conditions.

You might need an infusion for a number of reasons, like if:

Antibiotic pills aren’t getting rid of an infection

You can’t take or swallow pills

You’re dehydrated

You need long-term antibiotics

The doctor wants to give you an intravenous (IV) antibiotic to make sure you won’t have an allergic reaction

You’re chronically anemic, so need blood or iron from time to time

Sometimes, a drug just works best through infusion. For instance, you won’t get an upset stomach because medicine by infusion doesn’t generally cause inflammation in the gut.

Infusion Drugs & Types of Infusions

IV infusion puts medicine, blood or fluid directly into your bloodstream. This makes the treatment fast and powerful.

Through an IV or catheter, you can get:

Antibiotics

Biologics

Chemotherapy

Fluids

Heart pump medication

Hemophilia factor therapy

Intravenous gamma globulin (IVIG)

Pain management

Parenteral and enteral nutrition

Cancer Therapies: Cellular Therapy

Stem Cell Transplant

Stem cell transplants treat a variety of different cancers. The procedure puts healthy stem cells into your bloodstream.

After the transplant, your body takes time to heal, from about two weeks to two months. You’ll need supportive care during your recovery. Infusions of blood, platelets and electrolytes help your body accept and use the new cells. This can take six hours a day, every day, for a while.

Learn more about stem cell transplants.

Car T Therapy

With this lymphoma treatment, we collect your cells and send them to a lab for genetic modification. We then reintroduce the modified cells back into your body. Infusions of platelets and electrolytes help stabilize your system. This process takes six hours a day, every day, for a couple of weeks to a month.

Learn more about Car T-cell therapy.