Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty)

Loose skin and stretched abdominal muscles can happen after weight loss or pregnancy. Diet and exercise may improve muscle tone, but they can’t remove excess skin or repair separated muscles.

A tummy tuck, also called abdominoplasty, is abdominal surgery that removes excess fat and skin and tightens the abdominal wall. The result is a flatter, firmer midsection.

What Is a Tummy Tuck?

A tummy tuck procedure improves the shape and contour of the abdomen. It is often performed after pregnancy or significant weight loss.

Tummy tuck surgery may help you:

Remove excess fat and skin

Tighten loose or sagging abdominal skin

Repair stretched or separated abdominal muscles

Improve the appearance of stretch marks above the navel

Reshape the belly button

Restore smoother abdominal contours

A tummy tuck is not a weight loss procedure. It is designed to improve body contour once you are near a stable, healthy weight.

Tummy Tuck vs. Liposuction

Liposuction removes isolated areas of fat. It does not tighten loose skin or repair abdominal muscles.

If your concern is excess fat only, liposuction may be enough. If you also have loose skin or muscle separation, a tummy tuck procedure may be the better option.

In some cases, surgeons combine liposuction with a full tummy tuck to refine the waist and surrounding areas.

Types of Tummy Tuck

There is no single type of tummy tuck that works for everyone. The right approach depends on how much excess skin and muscle separation you have.

Full Tummy Tuck

A full tummy tuck addresses the entire abdomen. It:

Tightens abdominal muscles

Removes excess fat and skin

Repositions the belly button

This is the most common type of tummy tuck and is appropriate for moderate to significant laxity.

Mini Tummy Tuck

A mini tummy tuck focuses on the lower abdomen below the navel. It:

Removes a smaller amount of excess skin

May not require belly button repositioning

Is best for patients with limited sagging and good muscle tone

Extended Tummy Tuck

An extended tummy tuck treats excess skin that extends around the sides of the abdomen. It is often recommended after major weight loss.

Your surgeon will recommend the safest and most effective technique based on your anatomy and goals.

What Happens During a Tummy Tuck Procedure?

Tummy tuck surgery is usually performed as outpatient abdominal surgery under general anesthesia.

During the procedure, your surgeon:

Makes a low, horizontal incision above the pubic area

Lifts the abdominal skin

Repairs separated abdominal muscles

Removes excess fat and skin

Repositions the belly button if needed

Closes the incision carefully

In some cases, we use progressive tension sutures, sometimes called quilting sutures, to improve contour and reduce fluid buildup. Surgical drains may be placed temporarily to prevent fluid buildup.

Will I Have a New Belly Button?

In a full tummy tuck, the belly button is repositioned. After tightening the skin, your surgeon brings the navel through a new opening in a natural location.

A mini tummy tuck usually does not require repositioning the belly button.

Tummy Tuck Recovery

Recovery after tummy tuck surgery takes time and patience.

You can expect:

Swelling and bruising for several weeks

Tightness in the abdomen

Temporary difficulty standing fully upright

Walking soon after surgery is important to reduce the risk of blood clots and support healing.

Most patients:

Return to non-physical work within 1-3 weeks

Avoid strenuous activity for 4-6 weeks

Gradually resume exercise with surgeon approval

Combining a Tummy Tuck With Other Procedures

Some patients combine a tummy tuck with other procedures, such as: