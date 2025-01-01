At UVA Health, you'll find doctors who are experts in transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP). This surgery is done to remove part of the prostate gland.

The prostate gland is part of the male reproductive system. It makes and stores a milky fluid that forms part of semen. The prostate wraps around a tube called the urethra. The urethra allows urine to flow out of the body.

Enlarged Prostate & Prostate Cancer Treatment at UVA Health

A TURP is done when a man has an enlarged, noncancerous prostate. This is called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). In BPH, the prostate grows and presses against the urethra and bladder. The pressure can cause problems with the normal flow of urine. A TURP helps improve the flow of urine.

A TURP may also be done when a man has prostate cancer. It may be done if the doctor thinks that a complete prostate removal surgery is too risky. In this case, TURP is also done to relieve urine blockage and lessen symptoms. It is not done to treat the cancer itself.

What to Expect Before the Procedure

Your doctor may do the following:

Physical exam

Review of medications and supplements

Blood tests, urine tests and a urine culture

Ultrasound — a test that uses sound waves to visualize the kidney, bladder and/or prostate

Urine flow studies

X-rays

Leading up to your procedure:

Talk to your doctor about your medications. You may be asked to stop taking some medications up to one week before the procedure like:

Anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen Blood thinners Anti-platelet medications

The night before, eat a light dinner. Do not eat or drink anything after midnight.

What Happens During a Transurethral Resection of the Prostate

A special scope that looks like a thin tube with a light on the end will be used. The scope will be passed through the hole at the tip of the penis where urine comes out and passed into the bladder. The bladder will then be filled with a solution. The solution will let the doctor see the inside of your body better.

The prostate gland is examined through the scope. A small surgical tool will be inserted through the scope. This tool will be used to remove a part of the enlarged prostate.

A catheter will be placed in the bladder. Urine will flow out the catheter to give the area time to heal. Your catheter may also be used to flush the bladder and to remove blood clots.

Anesthesia

TURP surgery requires general or spinal anesthesia. You will sleep through the surgery with general anesthesia. Spinal anesthesia will make your lower body numb, but you may be awake.

After the Procedure

Removed tissue will be sent to a lab for testing.

Post-Procedure Care

At the Hospital

An overnight stay is typically planned for a TURP. In some cases, the stay can be up to 2 days.

There will be a catheter in your bladder to drain urine. The catheter is left in place overnight. The urine may be bloody, but do not be alarmed. This is normal. Water may be flushed through the catheter into your bladder to wash out blood and clots.

Always keep the catheter drainage bag below the level of your bladder.

You will be shown some breathing and coughing exercises after surgery. Do these regularly as you recover.

Rest in bed until the next morning. The nurse can help you the first time you get out of bed.

At Home

When you return home, do the following to help ensure a smooth recovery:

You may be sent home with a catheter still in place. Clean the area where the catheter enters the urethra several times a day. Use soap, water, and a washcloth. The catheter will be removed after you heal.

Drink lots of fluids, especially during the day. This will help to flush your bladder.

Avoid heavy lifting or exertion for 3-4 weeks.

Avoid sexual activity for 4-6 weeks after surgery.

Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and spicy foods.

Be sure to follow your doctor's instructions .

Recovery from surgery should take about three weeks. Symptoms such as frequent or painful urination may continue for a while. They should lessen in the first six weeks. If there is blood in your urine, lie down and drink a glass or two of fluid. The next time you urinate, the bleeding should stop. If it does not, call your doctor.

The surgery should not affect your sex drive or ability to have sex. Retrograde ejaculation is likely to occur. This should not be relied on as birth control.

Call

After you leave the hospital, call your doctor if any of the following occur:

Difficulty or inability to urinate

Pain, burning, urgency or frequency of urination, or persistent blood in the urine—This may be normal during the first few days. If the symptoms persist or are getting worse, contact your doctor.

Signs of infection, including fever and chills

Pain that you cannot control with the medications you have been given

Nausea and/or vomiting that you cannot control with the medications you were given after surgery, or which persist for more than two days after discharge from the hospital

Impotence for longer than three months after surgery

In case of an emergency, call for medical help right away.