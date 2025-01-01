Transgender Voice Modification

Your Goals for Gender-Affirming Voice Services

Your goals will shape how and what we do. We’ll listen to and support you on your journey. You’ll gain the voice and communication tools you need to succeed.

Success looks different for everyone. Patients who have completed therapy report feeling happier about their voices. They notice they can achieve and sustain higher or lower pitches. They’re comfortable adjusting the resonance of their daily speaking voices.

After therapy, patients experience positive feedback. This includes hearing gender-affirming comments from friends and strangers. One patient heard a recording of herself and didn’t recognize her voice anymore — in a good way.

What to Expect From Gender-Affirming Voice Services

How we communicate is complex. Several factors play into verbal and nonverbal expression. We can help you adjust your:

Pitch — high or low sound of a voice

Resonance — the quality of a vocal tone

Prosody — the rhythm, stress, and intonation of speech

Articulation — the way your mouth forms the sounds

Word choice — vocabulary as it relates to gender

Nonverbal communication — gestures, eye contact, posture, facial expressions

Your Role

We’ll meet with you weekly or every other week to start. To achieve your goals, you’ll need to commit time and energy. Changing your voice pitch and resonance takes time. You’ll likely need to practice daily.

Vocal Health & Other Options

We provide education and services to support vocal health and hygiene. Good vocal hygiene habits can help you maintain a healthy voice as you age

If you have any pain, hoarseness, or other issues when you talk, we’ll address these with laryngologists. These surgeons specialize in treating voice problems. They can also offer surgical options if you haven’t achieved your goals through therapy alone. Together, we'll help you find the right options for you.