Gender-Confirmation Surgery

Everyone wants to feel authentic and comfortable in their own skin. For some people, that means having the physical look and feel of their gender identity. Transgender surgery includes several types of gender-affirmation procedures that can help you feel at ease in your body.

Transgender Surgery at UVA

At UVA, you’ll get care from one of the leading providers of gender-confirming procedures in the region. You’ll find compassionate surgeons with expert skill. In our supportive, inclusive environment, we’ll work with you to identify your goals and address your fears and concerns.

Your journey through the gender affirmation can be deeply personal and life-changing. We’re here to help make the process as comfortable as possible. Our methods aim to minimize scars, pain, and recovery time. We work for results that will please and empower you.

Gender-Confirmation Surgery at UVA

At UVA, our transgender surgeons understand the importance of aligning your physical appearance with your gender identity.&nbsp;Plastic and reconstructive surgeon JT Stranix, MD, and urologist Sean Corbett, MD, discuss the commitment and care offered by UVA's transgender surgery specialists.

Gender-Confirmation Procedures

Transgender surgery includes:

  • Top surgery
  • Bottom surgery
  • Facial surgery

In these procedures, we add or remove sex characteristics and features so that your physical appearance matches your gender identity. Top surgery removes or adds breasts. Bottom surgeries remove and construct genitalia. Facial plastic surgery adjusts and shapes the structure of your face to look more masculine or feminine.

Our expertise covers several options for both:

People who identify as nonbinary, intersex, and gender fluid may also benefit from some of these procedures.

Read our transgender surgery FAQs.

