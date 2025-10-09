Gender-Confirmation Surgery
Everyone wants to feel authentic and comfortable in their own skin. For some people, that means having the physical look and feel of their gender identity. Transgender surgery includes several types of gender-affirmation procedures that can help you feel at ease in your body.
Transgender Surgery at UVA
At UVA, you’ll get care from one of the leading providers of gender-confirming procedures in the region. You’ll find compassionate surgeons with expert skill. In our supportive, inclusive environment, we’ll work with you to identify your goals and address your fears and concerns.
Your journey through the gender affirmation can be deeply personal and life-changing. We’re here to help make the process as comfortable as possible. Our methods aim to minimize scars, pain, and recovery time. We work for results that will please and empower you.
At UVA, our transgender surgeons understand the importance of aligning your physical appearance with your gender identity. Plastic and reconstructive surgeon JT Stranix, MD, and urologist Sean Corbett, MD, discuss the commitment and care offered by UVA's transgender surgery specialists.
Dr. JT Stranix: I can only imagine how distressing it is to have an external anatomic appearance that is not congruent with how you identify as an individual person in terms of where you fall on the gender spectrum. That, I'm sure, has an enormous impact on self-esteem, self-confidence, overall wellbeing. And so the primary goal of any patient encounter I have is to firmly establish what their needs are so that I can help them achieve those. From a masculinization standpoint, whether they need a double incision technique, or if we're able to get away with a minimally-invasive technique that leaves just scars around the nipples. From a feminization standpoint, there's a large range of different chest shapes and sizes. And I want to make sure that I know where they want to end up so that I can help them get there. Dr. Sean Corbett: I offer various gender confirmation procedures, specifically bottom surgery procedures. Most of what I've been offering from a surgical standpoint is gender-confirming surgery for the male to female transition, primarily orchiectomy, scrotal excision, some of the more straightforward procedures like that. But pairing up with Dr. JT Stranix and our plastic surgery department, our goal is to offer the full complement of bottom surgery procedures, including vaginoplasty, and phalloplasty, and metoidioplasty. Dr. JT Stranix: This program is really something special. We all, as providers, like each other, respect each other, and look forward to collaborating and working with each other. That dynamic has led to a really robust program that has a very positive trajectory. Dr. Sean Corbett: My experience thus far is when these patients come in after their procedures, in general, there is kind of like a weight lifted where they're so satisfied with what's been done.
Gender-Confirmation Procedures
Transgender surgery includes:
- Top surgery
- Bottom surgery
- Facial surgery
In these procedures, we add or remove sex characteristics and features so that your physical appearance matches your gender identity. Top surgery removes or adds breasts. Bottom surgeries remove and construct genitalia. Facial plastic surgery adjusts and shapes the structure of your face to look more masculine or feminine.
Our expertise covers several options for both:
- Transgender women wanting male-to-female MTF surgery
- Transgender men wanting female-to-male FTM surgery
People who identify as nonbinary, intersex, and gender fluid may also benefit from some of these procedures.
