Primary Care for Transgender, Nonbinary, Intersex People
You can get primary care anywhere. At UVA, you can choose to see a healthcare provider with specific training and experience with trans, nonbinary, and intersex patients. Transgender primary care aims to serve you as a whole person.
We can help with your injuries, illnesses, vaccinations, and preventative healthcare. We do so while embracing and respecting you. This means we can provide gender health services specific to your journey and your gender identity.
You may have experienced barriers to self-care. We’re here to help.
Our Commitment to Your Care
Our primary care providers aim to build a long-lasting partnership with you. Think of us as your advocates in navigating the healthcare system at all ages and stages of life.
We want you to feel safe, comfortable, and affirmed. To this end, we will:
- Listen
- Ask about and use the right pronouns
- Speak in plain language
- Acknowledge previous challenges and current fears
- Guide you through options
- Let you set your own goals
Gender-Affirming Family Medicine
At UVA, we offer the full spectrum of gender health services. The first line of care is often primary care. Family medicine physician Catherine Casey, MD, who helped establish UVA’s adult transgender clinic, shares her passion for caring for those in the process of self-actualizing.
Hi, my name is Dr. Catherine Casey, and I'm a family medicine physician. I use she/her pronouns. I see patients of all ages, including pediatrics, prenatal patients, and geriatric patients. I perform outpatient gynecologic procedures, like pap smears and IUD placements. And I specialize in providing gender affirming hormone therapy and services for patients over the age of 18. I find it's really wonderful to work with people who are in the process of self-actualizing and seeing people go from being in a place of anxiety and depression, as well as lack of support and feeling like they're not in the right body, to transitioning to a point where I see them happy and fulfilled is just a feeling that can't be beat.
Transgender Primary Care: From Chronic Disease to Illness & Injury
We provide interventions, treatments, and referrals for urgent infections, sickness, and traumatic injury. You can also come to us for a chronic condition, like diabetes, arthritis, or obesity. If something more serious happens, we’ll find you the right provider from our extensive network of UVA specialists.
Addressing Your Specific Needs
We follow best practices for providing transgender healthcare. You can ask us about the latest research and trends. We also stay up-to-date on the newest developments and approaches to improve your experience.
Our primary care providers can prescribe:
- Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention
- Hormones for gender issues and dysphoria or refer you to an endocrinologist
Removing Barriers
We also write letters for top surgery and gender marker changes on legal documents. We’re familiar with much of the legal and social hurdles that exist for trans and nonbinary people.
Find our list of other community resources or support. Need something else? Just ask.
Preventative Care Specialized
Maintaining healthy habits takes energy and practice. We can help you take simple steps now to avoid complicated problems later.
We offer services specialized for trans, nonbinary, and intersex individuals. Your activities, hormones, and medical history all play a role in what you need. We can tailor your healthcare to include the necessary:
- Screenings
- Risk assessments
- Vaccinations
- Nutrition and exercise guidelines
- Safe sex education
- Mental health checks
Transgender Health Clinic
Find trans-friendly doctors providing hormone therapy and primary care. Legal and wellness support also offered.Visit the Clinic