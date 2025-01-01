Primary Care for Transgender, Nonbinary, Intersex People

You can get primary care anywhere. At UVA, you can choose to see a healthcare provider with specific training and experience with trans, nonbinary, and intersex patients. Transgender primary care aims to serve you as a whole person.

We can help with your injuries, illnesses, vaccinations, and preventative healthcare. We do so while embracing and respecting you. This means we can provide gender health services specific to your journey and your gender identity.

You may have experienced barriers to self-care. We’re here to help.

Our Commitment to Your Care

Our primary care providers aim to build a long-lasting partnership with you. Think of us as your advocates in navigating the healthcare system at all ages and stages of life.

We want you to feel safe, comfortable, and affirmed. To this end, we will: