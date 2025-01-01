Male to Female (MTF) Procedures for Transgender Women

Dr. JT Stranix: I can only imagine how distressing it is to have an external anatomic appearance that is not congruent with how you identify as an individual person in terms of where you fall on the gender spectrum. That, I'm sure, has an enormous impact on self-esteem, self-confidence, overall wellbeing. And so the primary goal of any patient encounter I have is to firmly establish what their needs are so that I can help them achieve those. From a masculinization standpoint, whether they need a double incision technique, or if we're able to get away with a minimally-invasive technique that leaves just scars around the nipples. From a feminization standpoint, there's a large range of different chest shapes and sizes. And I want to make sure that I know where they want to end up so that I can help them get there. Dr. Sean Corbett: I offer various gender confirmation procedures, specifically bottom surgery procedures. Most of what I've been offering from a surgical standpoint is gender-confirming surgery for the male to female transition, primarily orchiectomy, scrotal excision, some of the more straightforward procedures like that. But pairing up with Dr. JT Stranix and our plastic surgery department, our goal is to offer the full complement of bottom surgery procedures, including vaginoplasty, and phalloplasty, and metoidioplasty. Dr. JT Stranix: This program is really something special. We all, as providers, like each other, respect each other, and look forward to collaborating and working with each other. That dynamic has led to a really robust program that has a very positive trajectory. Dr. Sean Corbett: My experience thus far is when these patients come in after their procedures, in general, there is kind of like a weight lifted where they're so satisfied with what's been done.