Transgender & Gender-Affirming Gynecology

Finding transgender gynecology care you feel comfortable with can be a challenge. As a trans, nonbinary, intersex, or gender-nonconforming person, you might feel awkward, maybe even scared.

The waiting room might be filled with cisgender women. The care you receive can seem focused on the needs of cisgender women. You’re not always called the right name, let alone treated by professionals who understand trans and other gender-related healthcare.

Seeking Transgender Gynecology as a Trans Patient

At UVA, you can find gender-affirming and transgender gynecology. We have experience and training in welcoming and treating transgender, intersex, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming individuals. We’ll strive to use your correct name and pronouns. We’ll honor and respect you as a whole person.

We also help you navigate healthcare logistics. We’ll work with you to: