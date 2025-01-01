Skip to main content

Transgender & Gender-Affirming Gynecology

Finding transgender gynecology care you feel comfortable with can be a challenge. As a trans, nonbinary, intersex, or gender-nonconforming person, you might feel awkward, maybe even scared.

The waiting room might be filled with cisgender women. The care you receive can seem focused on the needs of cisgender women. You’re not always called the right name, let alone treated by professionals who understand trans and other gender-related healthcare.

Seeking Transgender Gynecology as a Trans Patient

At UVA, you can find gender-affirming and transgender gynecology. We have experience and training in welcoming and treating transgender, intersex, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming individuals. We’ll strive to use your correct name and pronouns. We’ll honor and respect you as a whole person.

We also help you navigate healthcare logistics. We’ll work with you to:

  • Get letters of medical necessity
  • Learn what to expect before and after care 

Transgender Gynecology at UVA

At UVA, our gender-affirming and transgender gynecology team has the experience and training you deserve. Carrie Sopata, MD, outlines the ways you can benefit from our gynecological services.

Gynecological Surgery

Our surgeons have extensive expertise in vaginal, laparoscopic, and open procedures. We always try to perform surgeries with as little risk and pain to you as possible. And our high-tech capabilities, like the daVinci robot, mean we’re operating with accuracy and precision.

We offer:

  • Colposcopy
  • Hysteroscopy
  • Hysterectomy
  • Oophorectomies

Our urology and plastic surgeons also perform bottom surgery for both trans women and men. See our transgender surgery options.

Routine Gynecology

We offer wellness and prevention services as well as surgical procedures.  

We perform:

  • Routine preventive screenings
  • Pelvic exams
  • Cervical cancer screening (HPV testing/Pap smears)
  • Breast exams

Come to us for:

  • Prevention, screening, and treatment of sexually transmitted infections (STIs, STDs)
  • Contraception options
  • Irregular bleeding or menses
  • Any gynecologic concerns

