Transgender & Gender-Affirming Gynecology
Finding transgender gynecology care you feel comfortable with can be a challenge. As a trans, nonbinary, intersex, or gender-nonconforming person, you might feel awkward, maybe even scared.
The waiting room might be filled with cisgender women. The care you receive can seem focused on the needs of cisgender women. You’re not always called the right name, let alone treated by professionals who understand trans and other gender-related healthcare.
Seeking Transgender Gynecology as a Trans Patient
At UVA, you can find gender-affirming and transgender gynecology. We have experience and training in welcoming and treating transgender, intersex, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming individuals. We’ll strive to use your correct name and pronouns. We’ll honor and respect you as a whole person.
We also help you navigate healthcare logistics. We’ll work with you to:
- Get letters of medical necessity
- Learn what to expect before and after care
Transgender Gynecology at UVA
At UVA, our gender-affirming and transgender gynecology team has the experience and training you deserve. Carrie Sopata, MD, outlines the ways you can benefit from our gynecological services.
I'm Carrie Sopata. I use the pronouns she and her and I am an obstetrician and gynecologist. The services I offer to transgender patients are breast cancer screening, cervical cancer screening. And then, I also offer sexually transmitted infection screening and preventative medications and treatment medications. I offer surgical services for gender affirming surgeries, such as hysterectomy or removal of the ovaries. We try to facilitate an inclusive environment for patients of all genders by asking patients what pronouns they prefer and using those pronouns. We also want to make sure that we're meeting the needs of our patients. So asking them what specifically they're hoping to get out of the visit with us. The neat thing about gender health services at UVA is we also involve social services. We involve psychiatry. We also involve dermatology. We keep growing and finding other needs that we can address. I think the best compliment that I can receive is, “I feel so much better. I didn't know I could feel this good.”
Gynecological Surgery
Our surgeons have extensive expertise in vaginal, laparoscopic, and open procedures. We always try to perform surgeries with as little risk and pain to you as possible. And our high-tech capabilities, like the daVinci robot, mean we’re operating with accuracy and precision.
We offer:
- Colposcopy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysterectomy
- Oophorectomies
Our urology and plastic surgeons also perform bottom surgery for both trans women and men. See our transgender surgery options.
Routine Gynecology
We offer wellness and prevention services as well as surgical procedures.
We perform:
- Routine preventive screenings
- Pelvic exams
- Cervical cancer screening (HPV testing/Pap smears)
- Breast exams
Come to us for:
- Prevention, screening, and treatment of sexually transmitted infections (STIs, STDs)
- Contraception options
- Irregular bleeding or menses
- Any gynecologic concerns