Female to Male Surgery for Trans Men

As a transgender male, your goal for female to male surgery (FTM) for gender-confirmation can involve top surgery, bottom surgery, or both. You may or may not want facial procedures. It’s up to you.

Female to Male Surgery at UVA

We’re here to offer consultations, second opinions, and information to help you choose and plan. Come to us with your questions and concerns. We’ll explain:

  • Procedure options and details
  • Recovery and healing
  • What to expect of your results

We want you to feel confident about the direction and quality of your care.

Charley's Gender-Confirmation Surgery

From a young age, Charley Burton knew that his body did not match his gender identity – a struggle he kept inside for 50 years. With the help of family nurse practitioner Reagan Thompson, FNP, MSN, RN, and a whole team of caring providers, Charley found a safe place to become his true self.

FTM Top Surgery

To give you a flatter chest, we’ll have to remove breast tissue. We might also need to move and shrink your areolas.

If you have smaller breasts, we can sometimes use liposuction, which doesn’t involve many incisions.

Larger breasts may require the “double incision” technique. This method saves the pectoralis major muscle, the most defining characteristic of a male chest.

Whatever your breast size, we will use the techniques that optimize the results.

FTM Bottom Surgery

We can give you male genitalia in two different ways:

  • Phalloplasty creates a penis and urethra (to stand while urinating). We use tissue from your forearm or thigh. We do this in 2 stages.
  • Metoidioplasty takes your existing genital tissue and makes it longer, turning it into a defined phallus. This needs only one surgery.

You may or may not want to also have an operation to remove your internal reproductive organs. A hysterectomy takes out your uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries.

Facial Masculinization

Through a combination of procedures, we can sculpt your chin, jaw, and cheeks to appear more masculine. We can also reshape your nose and make your Adam’s apple look bigger. We can use synthetic implants for this work.

Questions? See our transgender surgery FAQs.

