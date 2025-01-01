Total vaginal reconstruction re-attaches your bladder and bowel hernia back into the vagina. This can be done with or without vaginal hysterectomy and/or removal of the fallopian tubes and ovaries.

This procedure may be beneficial if you have:

Chronic discomfort from bulging due to prolapse or a fallen uterus and/or vagina

Difficulty emptying your bladder

What to Expect

Your surgeon performs this inpatient procedure vaginally. You may need a hysterectomy if your uterus is still in place. Your surgeon uses sutures to attach your bladder and bowels to the top of the vagina and to ligaments deep in the pelvis. The stitches dissolve over a period of a few months and do not need to be removed.

Advantages of this procedure include:

Small vaginal incision, no abdominal incision

Short hospital stay (overnight stay)

Faster post-operative recovery time

After Surgery

You can expect to stay in the hospital for 1-2 days after surgery. Before you leave the hospital, your surgeon schedules a follow-up appointment about 4-6 weeks after surgery.

Typical recovery for the procedure is 3-5 weeks. During the first week, you will likely need to take pain medication. Smoking can affect your recovery. If you are a smoker, it is best to quit 6-8 weeks before surgery.

You should limit your physical activity within the first few days of recovery, and refrain from sex for 2-3 months after surgery. You may be able to return to work 3-4 weeks after surgery.

Potential Complications

Your surgeon will explain any possible risks from surgery, including: