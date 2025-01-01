TMS Therapy for Depression
Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is an FDA-approved, non-drug treatment option for depression. About one-third of people with depression experience little to no relief of symptoms from standard treatments.
How TMS Therapy Works
TMS therapy uses painless electrical currents and magnetic pulses to stimulate nerve cells in your brain and lessen depression.
TMS therapy:
- Targets the parts of the brain that regulate mood
- Does not enter the bloodstream
- Can be used alone or in conjunction with medication and/or psychotherapy
Before therapy, your doctor will perform a full evaluation and work with you to tailor a treatment plan that meets your needs and goals.
TMS stands for transcranial magnetic stimulation. It's a procedure by which we use a magnet to deliver an electrical stimulation to the parts of the brain that have been associated with depression. A patient might be a good candidate for TMS if they have a current episode of major depression. So symptoms like low mood, troubled sleeping, low energy, hopeless thoughts, suicidal thoughts, and that this depression has been inadequately treated with antidepressant treatment, currently and in the past. It's on average about 37 minutes that the patient sits in the chair. But sometimes it could be a little bit shorter and sometimes it could be a little bit longer. The side effects are pretty minimal because we're able to deliver the treatment directly to the spot in the brain where we need it, unlike medications. But the most common things are headache and scalp pain, just from the location and the power from the magnet. If a patient is considering or interested in TMS, they can talk to their primary care doctor or to their psychiatrist about a referral. But we also accept referrals directly from patients by calling our TMS clinic.
About the TMS Treatment Session
During therapy, you’ll sit with a large electromagnetic coil placed near the left side of your forehead. During a session, you can read or watch TV.
The treatment schedule typically includes:
- Daily sessions 5 days a week
- Sessions that last 30-40 minutes
- A treatment span of 4-6 weeks
Many patients begin to experience symptom relief after three weeks.
Who Benefits From TMS?
To qualify, you must have previously tried at least one anti-depressant with little success.
You can self-refer or be referred by other health providers.
How Much Does TMS Treatment Cost?
