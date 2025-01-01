TMS Therapy for Depression

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is an FDA-approved, non-drug treatment option for depression. About one-third of people with depression experience little to no relief of symptoms from standard treatments.

How TMS Therapy Works

TMS therapy uses painless electrical currents and magnetic pulses to stimulate nerve cells in your brain and lessen depression.

TMS therapy:

Targets the parts of the brain that regulate mood

Does not enter the bloodstream

Can be used alone or in conjunction with medication and/or psychotherapy

Before therapy, your doctor will perform a full evaluation and work with you to tailor a treatment plan that meets your needs and goals.