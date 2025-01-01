Radiofrequency Ablation for Thyroid Nodules

Lumps in your thyroid gland, called thyroid nodules, can make breathing or swallowing difficult. Or you may want them removed if they’re large enough to cause a bump in your neck.

At UVA Health, we offer thyroid nodule radiofrequency ablation, a highly effective, minimally invasive procedure to remove thyroid nodules.

Why Thyroid Ablation at UVA Health

Our interventional radiologists have special expertise and experience in thyroid ablation that you can’t find everywhere. We were one of the first hospitals in the U.S. to offer this treatment.

We use heat from high-energy radio waves to shrink thyroid nodules. This newer procedure has many advantages over traditional surgery and iodine treatment.

Highly Effective

Clinical studies show thyroid ablation can reduce nodule size by up to 94% over a 4-year period.

Minimally Invasive

Thyroid ablation is a nonsurgical option needing only local anesthesia. Compared to thyroid surgery, it reduces your risk for scarring, vocal cord damage, and hypothyroidism. It also offers an option for people who can’t undergo regular thyroid surgery.

Fewer Complications

Thyroid ablation has fewer side effects than radioactive iodine treatment. You’re not exposed to radiation, reducing your risk for nausea, swelling, and secondary cancers.

Faster Recovery

A shorter recovery time means you return to your normal routine faster.

Thyroid Function Preserved

Unlike other treatments, thyroid ablation doesn’t affect your thyroid gland function.

How Does Thyroid Ablation Work?

During thyroid ablation, we:

Numb the area around your thyroid gland

Insert a thin, needle-like probe

Use imaging to position the probe

Destroy the nodule tissue with heat from the probe’s tip

You’ll stay awake during the procedure, so we can monitor your voice and avoid any adverse effects.

You will be able to go home the same day as your procedure. The next morning, you can replace the dressing on your neck with a Band-Aid and use over-the-counter pain medications if needed. We'll follow up with you after surgery to ensure proper healing.