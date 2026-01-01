Loose skin on the thighs can affect how your clothes fit and how comfortable you feel moving through your day. A thigh lift removes excess skin on the thighs to reduce sagging and create a smoother look.

Thigh lift surgery may be part of a body contouring plan after weight changes, or it may be done on its own.

What Is a Thigh Lift?

Thigh lift surgery tightens and reshapes the upper legs by removing excess skin. In some cases, we combine it with liposuction to remove extra fat and refine the results.

The benefits of a thigh lift may include:

Smoother inner or outer thighs

Less skin rubbing or chafing

Improved comfort when walking or exercising

A more balanced leg shape

Types of Thigh Lift Surgery

There are different types of thigh lift procedures, depending on where loose skin is located.

Incision patterns may include:

Horizontal incision parallel to the groin crease for excess skin isolated to the upper inner thighs

Vertical incision from the groin crease down to the knee for excess skin of the entire inner thigh

For significant excess skin, you may need a “boomerang” type incision which combines the vertical and horizontal components

Lateral incision for excess skin of the outer thighs (“saddle bags”)

Your surgeon will recommend the technique that best fits your goals.

Is a Thigh Lift Right for Me?

You may consider thigh lift surgery if you:

Have loose or hanging skin on your thighs

Experience skin rubbing between your legs

Are in good general health

Understand that scarring is part of the procedure

How Thigh Lift Surgery Is Performed

Thigh lift surgery is typically done as outpatient surgery using local anesthesia with IV sedation or general anesthesia.

Excess skin is removed, and the remaining skin is tightened. In some cases, liposuction is used to remove excess fat.

Thigh Lift Recovery

It’s normal to feel soreness and tightness in the thighs during the first few weeks.

You may have:

Swelling

Bruising

Temporary discomfort when sitting or bending

You’ll need to wear a compression garment for several weeks to reduce swelling and support healing.

Your surgeon may place small tubes (called drains) during surgery to help remove extra fluid as you heal.

Most patients return to non-physical work within 1-2 weeks. You should avoid strenuous activity until your surgeon clears you.

Swelling improves gradually. Final results become more visible as healing progresses.