We can help you choose from the most commonly used TRT (testosterone replacement therapy) options.

Topical Testosterone Gels

You apply gels to the skin on a daily basis.

Advantages include:

Steady hormone levels due to daily dosing

High patient satisfaction

No needles

Disadvantages include:

More expensive than injections

The potential for transference of the gel to others (e.g., women and young children) through contact with your skin or clothes

Messiness of gel application

Potential skin irritation

Injectable Testosterone

Injections are administered into large muscles (usually the buttocks or thigh) on a weekly or biweekly basis You can either come to the clinic for injections or learn to administer them yourself.

Advantages include:

Highly effective

High patient satisfaction

Low cost

Disadvantages include:

Increased fluctuation in testosterone levels compared to daily dosing options

The requirement for needles and possibly self-injection

Medications Without Testosterone

These may be advantageous in men who prefer not to take testosterone directly or for those who want to preserve their fertility. Some of these come in generic, low-cost form. They can also be used in combination with testosterone formulations.

Disadvantages generally include less of a rise in testosterone levels compared to testosterone-containing therapies.

Monitoring Your Treatment

While undergoing TRT, you’ll be monitored regularly (usually every 3-6 months) to confirm symptom control, measure your testosterone levels and check for potentially dangerous side effects.

The follow-up regimen usually consists of:

Physical exam every six months, including digital rectal exam to assess for signs of prostate enlargement and prostate cancer

Blood work every 3-6 months for testosterone levels and other hormones

Blood work every six months for lipids, hemoglobin and hematocrit and PSA (prostate-specific antigen)

If the desired effects aren’t achieved with your initial choice, we can try a different option to see if it’s a better fit for your health and lifestyle.