Temporalis tendon transfer is a facial reanimation surgery that helps restore symmetry to the mouth and smile movement in people with facial paralysis.

This procedure uses the temporalis muscle, a muscle on the side of the head that helps with chewing. By redirecting the tendon of this muscle, surgeons can create movement that lifts the corner of the mouth.

How Temporalis Tendon Transfer Works

The temporalis muscle is located on the side of the head and is one of the muscles responsible for clenching the jaw.

During surgery, the tendon from this muscle is redirected and attached to the corner of the mouth. This elevates the corner of the mouth at rest to improve symmetry. When the temporalis muscle contracts, it lifts the corner of the mouth and produces a smile.

The procedure can be performed through a small incision near the mouth or through an incision inside the cheek. In some cases, to avoid lifting the mouth too high, we take a small portion of supportive tissue (called fascia lata) from the side of the thigh to connect the tendon to the mouth.

Benefits of Temporalis Tendon Transfer

One advantage of this procedure is that movement can happen immediately after surgery. Unlike nerve procedures, this technique does not require waiting for nerves to grow before movement begins.

This surgery is often performed as an outpatient procedure with a shorter recovery time compared with some other facial reanimation operations.

The amount of movement is usually somewhat less than that achieved with a gracilis muscle flap, but for some people this option provides an effective balance of improved facial movement and faster recovery.

Physical therapy after surgery can help you learn to coordinate your smile using the temporalis muscle.