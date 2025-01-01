If you’ve been diagnosed with carotid artery disease, it’s natural to feel worried. Carotid artery disease can raise your risk of stroke. Atherosclerosis can lead to blockages in your carotid arteries, which send blood to your brain. These blockages restrict blood flow and can cause a stroke. Transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR) is a newer and less invasive alternative to other procedures that open up the carotid artery to improve blood flow to your brain.

Why Choose UVA Health for TCAR?

At UVA Health, our heart disease team has extensive experience with carotid artery disease. We can check your heart and answer any questions you have. And, we offer the full range of treatments you may not find elsewhere.

We've been nationally recognized and received several awards for our heart care, including from the American Heart Association, U.S. News & World Report, and others. Becker’s Hospital Review again named UVA Health’s Heart & Vascular Center to its list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs.

See other awards and recognition for our heart care.

What Is TCAR?

TCAR is an alternative to carotid endarterectomy and carotid artery stenting through the groin. This advanced procedure combines direct access to the carotid artery with technology that reverses blood flow to prevent strokes.

During TCAR, a small cut (called an incision) is made low in your neck. This lets the surgeon access your carotid artery directly. While they clear the artery, blood flow is temporarily reversed to keep debris from the procedure away from your brain. Then we put in a special tube (called a stent) to open the artery, reducing the risk of future blockages and stroke.

What Is TCAR Recovery Like?

Most TCAR patients go home the day after the procedure. Recovery is usually quicker and with less bruising than having a carotid endarterectomy. You'll likely be able to return to normal activities, including driving, in 2 to 3 days.

Is TCAR Right for You?

You may be a good candidate for TCAR if you: