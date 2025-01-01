Our specialized care can help speed your recovery.

Stroke Recovery Expertise

Designated a Comprehensive Stroke Center by The Joint Commission, we're ready 24/7 to treat the most complex stroke cases and provide robust recovery support. This specialized care helps you heal and avoid another stroke.

Our Nerancy Neuro Intensive Care Unit (NNICU) provides state-of-the-art care:

Intensive observation and monitoring following a stroke

Special care as your recover from brain or spine surgery

Our Stroke Unit provides high-standard care to help you recover from a stroke, including:

Digital systems for tracking your heart functions

Specially trained staff to help you with everything from returning to work to dealing with social and medical issues. Our staff includes:

Physical therapists Occupational therapists Speech therapists Social workers Case managers



Ongoing Stroke Rehab

We offer stroke rehabilitation services, including an extensive range of services to help you return home with maximum function and independence. Highly trained rehabilitation doctors and occupational, speech and physical therapists will help you along your recovery path

Medication After Stroke

Treatment after immediate care aims to:

Reduce the chance of later strokes

Improve function affected by the stroke

Overcome disabilities

Decrease blood pressure

Correct irregular heart rhythms

Your doctor may recommend aspirin and other medications that decrease the risk of blood clot formation after immediate care is done.

Supportive care may also include:

Oxygen therapy

Precautions to prevent choking

Stroke Prevention Procedures After a First Stroke

These techniques treat the narrowing of the brain's blood vessels, preventing more strokes:

Carotid endarterectomy (CEA) — fatty deposits are removed from major arteries in the neck.

Carotid angioplasty and stenting — a procedure to widen and support the major artery in the neck with a mesh tube. The procedure will help open the artery and allow better blood flow.

Support from Peers & Providers

Stroke Comeback Club

Stroke survivors and caregivers meet each month to hear presentations and share their experiences about stroke recovery, coping and prevention. Call 434.244.2114 for more.

When: Fourth Wednesday of every month, noon-1 p.m. (lunch provided)

Where: UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 515 Ray C Hunt Drive

Stroke Support Group

Join providers from UVA and The Colonnades - Sunrise Senior Living Center as we focus on stroke education and prevention topics relevant to survivors or caregivers. For more information, call: 434.243.1242.



When: First Thursday of every month, 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.



Where: 2600 Barracks Road in the Monroe Room (first floor, across from the library)

Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Cerebral Cavernous Malformation (CCM) & Stroke Support Group

We've teamed with the Joe Niekro Foundation to host a support group for patients and their families affected by brain aneurysms, AVMs, CCMs (also called cavernomas), hemorrhagic strokes or ischemic strokes. For more information, call: 434.924.2735.



When: Second Wednesday of every month, 5:30-7 p.m.



Where: UVA Health Education Resource Center (ERC), 1240 Lee St, Meeting Rooms A & B



Parking: The ERC is connected to the Lee Street Garage. From the garage take the elevator to level L. Parking will be validated.