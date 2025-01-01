Skip to main content

Stem Cell Transplant

Researchers working with stem cells

Stem cell transplants, also called bone marrow transplants, treat high-risk and life-threatening blood diseases. If you have leukemia, lymphoma, or other blood cancer, a stem cell transplant could be the right option for you. 

A stem cell transplant still requires chemotherapy and sometimes, radiation. However, if successful, a stem cell transplant can offer a lot of hope. 

Find out what to expect from the bone marrow transplant procedure and recovery.

Curing Blood Disease

The stem cell transplant team at UVA Health guides us through the transplant process.

Stem Cell Transplant at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you can trust in our excellent outcomes and deep experience in providing bone marrow transplants. The honors we've earned show the high quality of our care. We've been recognized:

  • With the Federation for Accreditation of Cell Therapy (FACT), the highest level of accreditation possible
  • With National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) Be The Match registry approval 
  • As a Center of Excellence, by many insurance companies

Stem Cell Research & Clinical Trials

We're at the cutting edge of stem cell transplant research. When you come to UVA Health, you'll have access to: 

  • Teams of doctors, nurses, and support staff specifically trained in bone marrow, stem cell, and umbilical cord transplants
  • A team accessible to you 24/7
  • The most modern and effective treatments
  • Treatment options not available anywhere else, through clinical trials

Taking part in a clinical trial means you get the very latest medicine. Talk to our team about how you can join an open clinical trial.

Is Blood Cancer Curable?

Stem Cell Transplant
Neuroblastoma Biology Studies: A Children's Oncology Group Study

Please contact the Cancer Center Clinical Trials Office for more information and for screening.

Children ages 1-16 wanted for study on Chronic Kidney Disease

The University of Virginia Health System is seeking children with chronic kidney disease ages 1-16, for a research study on Chronic Kidney Disease. The purpose of this study is to determine the risk factors for decline in kidney function and to define how a progressive decline in kidney function impacts learning and behavior, risk factors for heart disease and growth. A total of 5 study visits are required each visit lasting 4-7 hours. The study duration is 4 years. Blood tests, urine tests, kidney function test, cognitive tests and ECHOs are also required. All study-related procedures are provided at no cost to the participant. Payment for study completion is $175.00 for visits 1a, 2 and 4 and $75.00 for visits 1b and 3. For more information contact Lisa Workman 434-924-1803 or email [email protected] Primary Investigator Dr. Vicki Norwood HIC # 11777

UVa Health System seeks adults to donate specimens for research

UVa Health System, Department of Medicine- Pulmonary Division seeks adults, ages 18 to 65, for a research study. The purpose of the study is to investigate how cigarette smoke induces chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Study involves one time blood draw, sputum, urine, and/or lung sample collection, possible breathing test (spirometry) all to be done during one visit lasting 60 minutes. You may qualify if you: § Are a smoker OR a non-smoker § have healthy lungs OR § have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis or emphysema Study-related tests provided free of charge. Compensation for study completion is $20.00 For more information please contact: Yun Michael Shim, MD Primary Investigator: Yun Michael Shim, M.D.

Diagnosed With Eczema or Asthma?

The Asthma and Allergic Diseases Center is seeking volunteers for a research study on eczema and asthma. Please call if you meet the following qualifications: * Male or female 18 to 60 years of age * Diagnosed with Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) or Asthma. Volunteers will be asked to fill out a questionnaire and have a blood test. You will be compensated for your participation. For further information, please call: - Lyndsey Muehling (434) 924-1114 924-1114 -Judith (434) 924-1293

Research study for children and adults ages 8 to 21 years old with cerebral palsy AND scoliosis

UVa Health System, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Division of Pediatrics, seeks children and adults ages 8 to 21 with neuromuscular scoliosis for a research study. The purpose of the study is compare surgical vs non-surgical management of neuromuscular scoliosis in children with cerebral palsy. Study involves filling out a 30 minute questionnaire and a routine clinical exam. There will be 4-6 study related visits that correspond to normal clinic follow-ups. Each visit will last approximately 60 minutes. Participant’s insurance company will be billed for tests and procedures associated with clinical care. Participants will be compensated $50 for completing the questionnaire. For more information please contact: Ashley Byrne (434) 243-0289, [email protected] IRB-HSR # 13588 Principal Investigator: Mark F. Abel, MD

Help Us Care for You and Your Loved Ones

UVA Health's Stem Cell Transplant Program doesn't just care for patients using advanced treatments, but we’re always looking for better and more effective ways of detecting, preventing and treating disease. You can help us pioneer the treatments of tomorrow.

Give

