Sports Hernia Treatment

When you’re experiencing pain in your groin, it can be hard to keep doing the high-intensity sports you love. At UVA Health, we can help you find relief so you can take care of your body and get back to the activities you enjoy.

What Is a Sports Hernia?

Despite the name, a sports hernia is not actually a hernia. A traditional hernia is a weak spot or opening in your abdominal muscles. A sports hernia is different. It’s a tear or strain in the muscles or tendons in your groin. There’s no bulge, but it can still cause discomfort and pain.

Signs of a sports hernia include:

Pain in the groin during exercise

Pain that gets worse when you twist, turn, sprint, or kick

You’re most likely to get a sports hernia if you play a sport that involves a lot of quick, sudden movements. Athletes who play soccer, hockey, football, tennis, or basketball can all get sports hernias.

Some risk factors for a sports hernia include:

Playing a sport at an elite level

Playing a sport a lot over time

Not warming up well before playing sports

Returning to sports too soon after an injury

Treating a Sports Hernia at UVA Health

Unlike a regular hernia, the best treatment for a sports hernia is usually physical therapy, medication, and rest. Depending on your unique injury, your doctor may recommend:

Rest: Taking a break from sports and physical activity gives your muscles a rest.

Taking a break from sports and physical activity gives your muscles a rest. Physical therapy: Certain exercises can help you improve strength, flexibility, and range of motion.

Certain exercises can help you improve strength, flexibility, and range of motion. Medicine: Anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can help reduce pain and swelling.

Anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can help reduce pain and swelling. Ice and compression: Use cold and pressure to bring down swelling and inflammation.

If you’re still not finding relief, your doctor may talk to you about surgery. In sports hernia repair surgery, your doctor fixes the torn or stretched muscles and tissues in your lower abdomen and groin. They might use stitches or mesh to strengthen the area and keep it from tearing again.

How Do I Know if I Have a Sports Hernia or an Inguinal Hernia?

Sports hernias and inguinal hernias both cause groin pain, but they’re different conditions. An inguinal hernia happens when there’s a weak spot or hole in the abdominal tissue near your groin.

The best way to tell the difference is whether or not you have a bulge in your groin area. An inguinal hernia will cause a painful or tender lump to form near your groin. A sports hernia will cause groin pain, but there won’t be a visible bulge.

Expert Sports Hernia Care Close to Home

If you think you have a sports hernia, it’s important to get treatment to avoid chronic pain and complications. The expert team at UVA Health will help you find the right combination of treatments to heal your body and get back out on the field.

Learn more about the hernia care we offer in Charlottesville, Culpeper, and Northern Virginia.