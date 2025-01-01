As an athlete, you care about your physical performance. But your mental performance is just as key to your athletic success. A sports concussion can take you out of the game. If you don’t get the right kind of care, you may delay your return to sports and affect your school or work performance. Our team works together to prioritize your brain health.

At UVA Health, we have a team of experts who specialize in caring for sports-related concussions. You can trust in our deep experience and advanced expertise to help you recover and get back to playing the game that you love.

Sports Concussion Care at UVA Health

We put the patient at the center of all we do. When it comes to planning your care, we tailor the approach to meet your needs as an individual patient. Every patient and concussion are different.

Be Part of a Team

As a patient at UVA Health, you belong to a team dedicated to your well-being. This whole-team approach includes:

Sports neurologist

Sports medicine doctors

Neuropsychologists

Athletic trainers

Together, we collaborate in a coordinated effort to optimize your recovery.

Sports Concussion Services

Our services include:

Prompt appointment scheduling

Baseline testing and post-injury assessment

Individualized recovery plans

Neurocognitive testing (ImPACT, etc.)

Balance testing

Return-to-play clearance

School Return-to-Learn Plans

Get Tested Before You Play

We offer pre-season baseline testing for high school and collegiate athletes. We measure your body’s physical and cognitive abilities, including your:

Attention, memory, and processing speed

Balance

Visual tracking

Motor coordination and movement

If you get injured with a concussion, we can compare these baseline results with post-injury results. Comparing the two can give us a clear picture of your concussion symptoms and help us track your recovery.

Note: Baseline testing does cost and isn’t covered by insurance.

Don't Ignore the Signs of Concussion

Concussions tend to be invisible. Even brain scans like CTs and MRIs typically don’t show symptoms of concussion.

Symptoms start soon after an injury, usually within minutes or hours and almost always within 72 hours. Others may notice symptoms before you do. Some brain injuries have a delayed effect. So it’s important to get expert care right away.

Learn more about concussion symptoms and treatment.