Spondylolysis is a stress fracture. It occurs in a part of the vertebrae (spinal bone).

This condition occurs in the lower back. About 90% of the time it is in the fifth lumbar vertebra. It can fracture on one or both sides. Left untreated, it can lead to spondylolisthesis. This is a more serious condition where the vertebra slips forward on the one below it. Both conditions can cause back pain.

This fracture is the most common cause of back pain in adolescent athletes.

Diagnosing Spondylolysis at UVA Health

The doctor will ask about your symptoms and medical history. A physical exam will be done.

Imaging tests to find the fracture and look for other problems in the soft tissue may include: