Spondylolisthesis means dealing with back pain. You may have pain, weakness, or numbness in 1 or both legs. It can sideline you from your favorite activities. Or it might interfere with your daily routine.

But you don’t have to live with the pain. At UVA Health, we treat all types of spondylolisthesis, including degenerative and isthmic. Here, you’ll find the full spectrum of treatments from our spine care experts.

Spondylolisthesis Treatment at UVA Health

Our compassionate team will build a personalized care plan just for you.

Nonsurgical Spondylolisthesis Treatment

Most people with spondylolisthesis don’t need surgery. We offer many treatments to help your pain. These include physical therapy, injections, and other procedures.

Read more about spine care without surgery.