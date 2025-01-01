Spine Care Without Surgery

Many people with spine conditions find relief without surgery. At UVA Health, we offer the full range of nonsurgical treatments, including some you can't find everywhere. Our compassionate experts, including pain management specialists, physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors, and physical therapists, will build an individualized treatment plan, keeping your goals for treatment in mind.

Injections & Procedures

We offer injections, procedures, and more to target and reduce your pain.

Medial Branch Block & Radiofrequency Ablation

This treatment for back and neck pain starting in one of your facet joints can relieve pain for 6-12 months. Your facet joints — found between your spine bones — help you move your neck and back. This treatment has 2 steps.

Step 1: Medial branch block — We use medial branch nerve block injections to find out if your facet joints are causing your pain.

Using imaging to help us see, we guide small needles close to the medial nerves in your facet joint. Then we inject the nerve block.

If the nerve block helps your pain, then we know your pain comes from your facet joints.

Step 2: Radiofrequency ablation — We’ll guide a thin, hollow needle to your medial branch nerves. We use a radiofrequency current to burn and destroy the nerve.

Sacroiliac (SI) Joint Steroid Injection

This injection for lower back pain coming from your sacroiliac (SI) joint can last days to months.

Using imaging to help us see, we’ll guide a needle to your SI joint. Then we’ll inject a steroid into the joint.

The steroid reduces inflammation, which eases your pain and stiffness.

Basivertebral Nerve Ablation

UVA Health was among the first centers in Virginia to offer this treatment that can relieve lower back pain for up to 5 years or more.

Using a special X-ray to help us see, we guide a heat probe to your basivertebral nerve. We target the nerves with heat to destroy the nerve ending. This keeps the nerve from sending pain signals to your brain.

Epidural Steroid Injections

These can ease lower back pain that moves down one or both hips and/or legs for week to months.

Using imaging to help us see, we’ll guide a needle to the right position in your back. Then we’ll inject a steroid medicine. The medicine reduces inflammation, which eases pain.

Spinal Cord Stimulators

A spinal cord stimulator is an implanted device that sends low levels of electricity to the spinal cord. It helps relieve pain, especially pain that moves down 1 or both arms or legs. Learn more about spinal cord stimulators.