Getting the news you have a spinal tumor can be frightening, and the tumor itself can cause intense pain. At UVA Health, our spine specialists have the training and experience to provide you with the best care. We will guide you through diagnosis and treatment.

Spinal Tumor Treatment at UVA Health

Our advanced care team for spinal tumors brings together experts from:

Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Rehabilitative medicine

Radiology

Oncology

Becker's Hospital Review named UVA Health one of its "100 hospitals and health systems with great neurosurgery and spine programs."

We perform over 1,700 spine procedures a year. Your treatment depends on the type of tumor and its location. Our entire care team will work with you and your referring physician to come up with a treatment plan that meets your individual needs. We offer other treatments for spinal tumors aside from surgery, too.

Imaging & Tests

The right treatment starts with the right diagnosis. Your doctor will ask about your symptoms and medical history and do a physical exam. We may do:

Neurologic tests

X-rays

CT scan

MRI scan

Biopsy

Surgery

Your doctor will consider the location, size, and the progression of the tumor before surgery. Surgery may be done as: