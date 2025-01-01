Spine surgeons commonly use spinal implants to help stabilize and strengthen your spine. They're used in surgeries for a wide range of spine problems, including:

Implants are made of body-friendly materials, including titanium, titanium-alloy, stainless steel, and plastic. Titanium implants are strong, lightweight and can undergo MRI scans.

Spinal Implants at UVA Health

At UVA Health, our expert spine surgeons stay at the forefront of researching and developing new implants. That means we offer implants you won't find everywhere.

These new technologies have many benefits, including:

Better pain and symptom relief

Lower risk of the implant breaking or failing

Reduced risk of complications

Faster healing and recovery

We'll match you to the best implant for your body and specific condition.