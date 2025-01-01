Spinal Fusion With Instrumentation

Spinal Fusion at UVA Health

Spinal fusion is part of the full range of expert spine care you can access at UVA Health. Our experienced surgeons have extra training in both:

Minimally invasive spine surgery

Spinal deformity

Minimally invasive surgery uses techniques that help you recover faster with less pain. Our expertise in spinal deformity means we're prepared to handle even the most complex cases.

We'll match you to the best type of spinal fusion for your body and specific condition.