Spinal Fusion Types

Spinal fusion is a surgery used to treat a wide array of spine conditions, including:

There are several different ways to perform a spinal fusion. The type of spinal fusion you receive depends on your body and specific condition.

Our expert surgeons have special training in both minimally invasive spine surgery and spinal deformity. Whenever possible, we use minimally invasive techniques to help you recover faster with less pain. We also have the experience and expertise needed to handle even the toughest cases.

Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF)

A TLIF treats spine conditions in the lower back (lumbar spine). It fuses the front and back of the spine. For example, the anterior (front) may be stabilized using an interbody device and bone graft. The posterior (rear) is fixed using rods, pedicle screws, and bone graft.

In some cases, we can use minimally invasive techniques. This is known as a MIS-TLIF.

Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (LLIF)

This minimally invasive fusion is also called extreme lateral interbody fusion (XLIF). It treats conditions of the lower back (lumbar spine).