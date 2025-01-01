When an illness or cancer affects your throat or vocal cords, you’ll likely need more than medical treatment alone. These problems can affect your ability to swallow, speak, and sing naturally and without pain. At UVA health, you have access to the highest level of expertise in voice and swallowing therapy to get you back to where you belong.

Our specialized care can help you return to activities like eating, drinking, talking with friends, and singing, both for fun or at a professional level.

Simplified, Streamlined Appointments

You won’t need to schedule additional visits in order to receive this extra level of care. We work in an environment with a variety of specialists, so you can get all the evaluations you need in a single visit.

Speech Therapy Teams Focused on You

We approach your unique health needs as a team, collaborating with voice specialists and other ENT experts to explore and develop the best treatment plan for each individual.