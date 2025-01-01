The rehabilitation therapy specialists at UVA Health will get you back on the road to recovery as quickly as possible.

Types of Specialty Rehab Therapy at UVA Health

We offer specialty therapy services you can't find at every medical provider. These specialties include care for lymphedema, Parkinson's symptoms, low vision, dizziness, osteoporosis, incontinence, and concussion.

Lymphedema Therapy

Blocked fluid in your lymphatic system causes lymphedema. You'll know you have this chronic disorder by swelling in the arms, legs, face, neck, and torso.

Often, lymphedema happens as a result of cancer surgery. Our certified lymphedema therapists use various techniques, including manual lymphatic massage, exercise, and compression bandaging.

Learn more about lymphedema care.

Get Help With Incontinence

Urinary incontinence, or uncontrolled leaking of urine, can impact your quality of life. It may make you reluctant to leave home, socialize, or enjoy the activities you love.

You don't have to just live with it. At UVA Health, we offer a variety of therapies to help you regain control.

Building and training your muscles, as well as good habits with your diet and exercise, can make a difference. We have the latest tools to support and boost your healing.

Therapy services for incontinence include:

Pelvic floor exercise

Bladder training

General exercise to improve overall muscle strength

Dietary education

Electrical stimulations

Biofeedback

Learn more about incontinence therapy.

Therapy for Osteoporosis

You don't have to suffer from osteoporosis. We can help you prevent and treat this disease. You can also learn to avoid injury.

Learn more about osteoporosis care.

Low Vision Rehab Therapy

If you have macular degeneration, glaucoma, cataracts, or other visual impairments, you know the frustration and fear that limited vision can cause.

Our highly trained staff will determine whether there are techniques, eye exercises or assistive devices that would help you better use the vision you have.

Treatments focus on adequate lighting, contrast, magnification, exercises and compensatory techniques for activities of daily living. Low vision rehabilitation can lead to increased safety and independence in performing regular tasks, and improve your ability to interact and socialize with others.

Your optometrist or ophthalmologist must refer you to the program.

Speech, OT, & PT for Parkinson's

Lee Silverman’s Voice Therapy (LSVT) BIG and LOUD are designed to treat people with Parkinson’s disease, or Parkinson’s-like symptoms. We offer two types:

LOUD, to help increase the volume of your voice

BIG, to increase the size of your body's movements

Certified therapists offer these intensive programs over a course of 16 sessions (can be 16 PT/OT combined, 16 speech, or both). Each of these typically takes about one month.

Vestibular Therapy for Dizziness or Vertigo

Vestibular therapy addresses dizziness and balance problems. You can learn exercises that retrain your brain to reduce these issues and keep them from coming back.

Whatever the cause of your vertigo, our therapy experts can work with you to fix your symptoms.

Learn more about dizziness and balance therapy.

Post-Concussion Therapy

After a concussion or mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), you might suffer a temporary brain dysfunction.

We can help you get back up to speed for work, school, or sport. Following set protocols, we will safely and expertly prepare you for successful recovery.

Learn about concussion therapy.