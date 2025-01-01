At first, you may have thought you had a bug bite or a skin allergy, like eczema. You may have gotten checked out for it without clear answers, leaving you frustrated. But then you get concerning news - it's a kind of cancer called skin lymphoma.

But now you can get help from a dedicated skin lymphoma treatment team. We’re here to help relieve your symptoms and give you top skin lymphoma treatment.

At UVA Health, you’ll find some of the nation’s leading experts in diagnosing and treating all types of skin lymphoma.

Also known as cutaneous lymphoma, this is a rare type of skin cancer. It’s not caused by spending too much time in the sun. Instead, it’s a type of blood cancer that makes certain cells in your immune system grow out of control.

Skin (Cutaneous) Lymphoma Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you’ll find a Cutaneous Lymphoma Clinic recognized by the Cutanous Lymphoma Foundation. We have Virginia's only clinic that brings together the expertise of a dermatologist and an oncologist who specializes in blood cancers. Our experts see patients with all types of skin lymphoma. The most common ones are T-cell lymphomas. These include:

Mycosis fungoides (MF)

Sezary syndrome (SS)

We also have expertise in rare skin lymphomas like:

Primary cutaneous B-cell lymphoma (CBCL)

Primary cutaneous anaplastic large cell lymphoma (PCALCL)

No matter what type you have, you’ll find some of the nation’s best lymphoma treatment at our Comprehensive Cancer Center. This designation from the National Cancer Institute puts us among the nation’s top cancer centers.

People often come to us for an accurate diagnosis or second opinion on the best treatment.

Full Range of Skin Lymphoma Treatments

We're experts in the full range of skin lymphoma treatment options. We offer:

Photopheresis

Phototherapy

Skin & body-wide (systemic) therapies specific to lymphoma

Infusion therapy

Most skin lymphomas grow slowly and get better with treatment. But if your cutaneous lymphoma isn’t doing better with treatment, you’ll have access to: