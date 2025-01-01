How Sinus Surgery Benefits You

Balloon Sinuplasty™: Balloon Sinus Surgery

During this procedure, we use a specially designed balloon to open up your sinus cavity. We then flush out any pus and mucus blocking the sinuses. Afterward, the sinuses stay open. This relieves pressure while allowing for normal drainage.

This simple procedure, often called sinuplasty:

Offers faster recovery time — you can return to your daily routine within an hour

Has less risk of scarring and infection

Can be done in the clinic

Requires no general anesthesia

Does not involve cutting tissue

At UVA, our sinus surgeons have extensive experience performing balloon sinuplasty.

Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

Depending on your condition, balloon sinuplasty isn't always the right choice. Instead, you may need endoscopic sinus surgery.

With this procedure, no incisions or cuts are made on your face (unless the surgeon decides they are needed). We use small cameras, about the size of a pencil, that go through your nostrils and show the inside of your nose and sinuses on a screen. We widen your nasal openings using tools that remove small pieces of bone and tissue from the inside of the nose.

Sinus surgery isn't necessarily a cure. But it can significantly improve symptoms and make it easier for your medicine and other treatments to reach your sinuses.

About the Surgery

The procedure lasts between a few minutes to a few hours, depending on what needs to be done. You should plan to spend at least a half a day at the hospital or surgery center.

General anesthesia is required. You'll feel groggy for a day or so afterward.

Most people have very little pain and use Tylenol to manage it.

At UVA, we only use small amounts of dissolvable foam to help the inside of your nose heal. We don't put painful gauze or packing in your nose.

You and your doctor together choose the best treatment for you, depending on the nature of your condition.

What Will This Cost?

