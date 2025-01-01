Sports Medicine Shoulder Care

The shoulder is one of the most complex joints in your body. Because of how complex it is, the shoulder can become unstable or develop problems at any age.

Playing sports can put a lot of strain on your shoulder joint. Repetitive and jerky movements wear your shoulder joint and lead to pain and arthritis.

Other times, the unexpected happens, and we get injured. Whether it's from a rough tackle or a car accident, our team of experts can quickly stabilize and evaluate your shoulder to get you on the road to recovery.

Shoulder & Arm Conditions We Treat in Sports Medicine