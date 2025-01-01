Sports Medicine Shoulder Care
Make an Appointment
For the Charlottesville area:
For Culpeper:
The shoulder is one of the most complex joints in your body. Because of how complex it is, the shoulder can become unstable or develop problems at any age.
Playing sports can put a lot of strain on your shoulder joint. Repetitive and jerky movements wear your shoulder joint and lead to pain and arthritis.
Other times, the unexpected happens, and we get injured. Whether it's from a rough tackle or a car accident, our team of experts can quickly stabilize and evaluate your shoulder to get you on the road to recovery.
Shoulder & Arm Conditions We Treat in Sports Medicine
- Bicep tear
- Bicep tendonitis
- Broken collarbone
- Broken shoulder blade
- Broken shoulder bone
- Burners and stingers
- Chronic shoulder instability
- Frozen shoulder
- Rotator cuff injury
- SLAP tears
Shoulder arthritis
- Shoulder dislocation
- Shoulder joint tear
- Shoulder labral tear
- Shoulder separation
- Shoulder tendinopathy
- Shoulder tendonitis
- Tennis elbow (lateral epicondylitis)
- Throwing shoulder and elbow injury