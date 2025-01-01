Schizophrenia Treatment

Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe brain disorder that interferes with the way a person interprets reality. People with schizophrenia may:

Hear voices or see things that others do not

Become paranoid that people are plotting against them

Experience cognitive deficits

Withdraw socially

Factors that increase your risk of schizophrenia include:

Having a parent or sibling with schizophrenia

Marijuana use or other drug use

Having an older father

Other factors, like problems during pregnancy or birth such as infection

Symptoms

Men typically develop symptoms in their late teens or early twenties while women may develop symptoms in their twenties or thirties. Symptoms often appear slowly. They may become more disturbing and bizarre over time or occur in a matter of weeks or months.

Symptoms may include:

Hallucinations: seeing or hearing things/voices that are not there

Delusions: strong but false personal beliefs that are not based in reality

Disorganized thinking

Disorganized speech: lack of ability to speak in a way that makes sense

Catatonic behavior: slow movement, repeating rhythmic gestures, pacing, walking in circles, refusal to do things, repetitive speech

Emotional flatness: flat speech, lack of facial expression and general disinterest and withdrawal

Paranoia

Inappropriate laughter

Poor hygiene and self-care

Diagnosis

Your doctor can diagnose schizophrenia by symptoms that:

Exist most of the time during a period of one month

Cause a decreased level of functioning

Continue for at least six months (certain symptoms)

Your doctor will rule out other causes, such as drug use, physical illness or other mental health conditions.

Treating the Symptoms

Schizophrenia is not curable, but it is treatable. Antipsychotic medicine can control symptoms by blocking certain chemicals in the brain to help control abnormal thinking. If you have difficulty taking medical medication you can opt for a long-acting injection.

Medications for Coexisting Conditions

Depression and anxiety can often occur with schizophrenia. They may be treated with:

Antidepressants

Anti-anxiety medicine

Mood stabilizers

Anticonvulsants

Supportive Therapy

Schizophrenia is a lifelong condition. Individual and family therapy can address: