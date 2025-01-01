Cardioversion: Afib Rhythm Control

Cardioversion

Cardioversion controls how fast your heart beats (rate control). There are two types of cardioversion:

Electrical cardioversion: Pads placed over your chest send an electric shock to your heart. The shock causes your heart's uneven electric pulses to stop and go back into a normal rhythm. You'll get medicine during this procedure so that you aren't aware of the shock.

Chemical (drug) cardioversion: Medicines are used to reset the heart's normal rhythm.

Keeping a Normal Rhythm

Once we get your heart back to a normal rhythm, you'll need more treatment to maintain it. Treatments may include:

Medicine that stops arrhythmias

Ablation

Heart devices

Medicines

These medicines work on your heart cells. They can help keep your heart at a normal rhythm. You may need to take them once or several times a day.

For some medicines, you'll have to stay in the hospital for 48-72 hours to start them. You might need regular blood tests to watch the level of the medicine in your blood. We may also watch your kidney, liver, or thyroid to make sure they're working right.

Ablation

At UVA Health, you can get through:

Catheter-based procedures

Open ablation surgery

Devices

Heart devices, like pacemakers, can help spot, manage, and treat dangerous heart rhythms.