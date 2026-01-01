Rhinoplasty can be done to change the appearance of your nose or to improve breathing if you have nasal obstruction.

Functional Rhinoplasty

A functional rhinoplasty, also called a nasal valve repair, is surgery done to help breathing. It’s usually covered by insurance when breathing significantly impacts your quality of life.

Cosmetic Rhinoplasty

Your nose plays a central role in how your face looks. If your nose feels out of balance with your features, a cosmetic rhinoplasty can help.

This surgery reshapes the nose to improve appearance. The goal is a natural result that blends with your facial features — not a nose that looks “done.”

For some patients, a chin implant can help improve facial harmony and can be done at the same time as rhinoplasty.

Is Rhinoplasty Right for Me?

Rhinoplasty can improve breathing by addressing:

A deviated septum

Nasal obstruction

Collapsed nasal valves

Structural issues that affect airflow

A cosmetic rhinoplasty can improve:

A crooked nose

A bump or dorsal hump on the bridge of the nose

A wide or bulbous nasal tip

Nostrils that feel too large or uneven

A nose that feels too large or too small for your face

A collapsed or saddled nose

Nasal shape and harmony following trauma or prior surgery

How Rhinoplasty Works

Rhinoplasty reshapes the bone and cartilage that form the structure of your nose to improve breathing and, in some cases, appearance.

If you have breathing concerns, your surgeon may address internal structures such as a deviated septum or collapsed nasal valves to improve airflow.

To change the bridge of the nose or reduce a dorsal hump, your surgeon may carefully reshape the nasal bones. To correct a crooked nose, controlled cuts are made in the bones, allowing your surgeon to shift them back to the middle. To refine the tip, your surgeon adjusts cartilage using precise sutures and, in some cases, small cartilage grafts.

The skin then redrapes over the new framework, revealing the updated shape as swelling improves.

What Happens During Nose Surgery

Rhinoplasty is typically performed as outpatient surgery using general anesthesia.

Your surgeon will access the cartilage and bone either exclusively through the nostrils (endonasal rhinoplasty) or through a small incision in the skin between your nostrils (open rhinoplasty). The surgeon carefully reshapes the bone and cartilage. In some cases, cartilage grafts are used to strengthen or rebuild areas of the nose.

Cartilage may come from your nasal septum, or grafts can be carefully removed from the ear or rib cartilage when extra support is needed. In some cases, cadaveric cartilage grafts are used instead of your own cartilage. Cartilage grafts are often needed to optimize the shape of the nose and preserve nasal breathing after surgery.

We place a small splint over the bridge of the nose for protection during early healing. If you also undergo a septoplasty, we may place flexible internal splints inside your nostrils for support.

Rhinoplasty Recovery

Recovery varies depending on the extent of your nasal surgery.

In the first week, you may have:

Swelling

Bruising around the eyes

Mild discomfort

Temporary nasal congestion

Slight drainage of blood or mucus from the nostrils

Keeping your head elevated and using cold compresses can reduce swelling and bruising. We recommend cleaning your nose with saline spray and applying antibiotic ointment to the incisions inside your nostrils.

Splints are usually removed after about 7 days. Most people return to work or school within 7-10 days.

You should avoid blowing your nose and protect your nose from accidental bumps during early healing.

When Will I See Results?

You will notice a change in the shape of your nose as soon as the splint comes off. However, swelling continues to improve gradually.

If your procedure included functional correction, you may also notice improved breathing when the internal splints are removed that continues to improve as swelling decreases. Some congestion is normal early in recovery, and airflow typically improves over the first few weeks.

Most visible swelling improves within the first few weeks. Subtle refinement continues for up to a year, especially in the nasal tip.

Patience matters with rhinoplasty. Final results take time.

Combining Functional Rhinoplasty & Septoplasty

Septoplasty is a surgery to straighten a deviated septum and improve nasal breathing. Some patients undergo a functionial rhinoplasty and septoplasty at the same time.

Revision Rhinoplasty

Some people seek a second rhinoplasty after a previous surgery. This is called revision rhinoplasty.

Revision surgery can address persistent crookedness, breathing concerns, or cosmetic results that did not meet expectations. Because scar tissue and altered anatomy are involved, revision rhinoplasty is more complex. Often, additional cartilage grafting from the ear or rib is recommended in revision cases to ensure stable functional and cosmetic results.

Nonsurgical Rhinoplasty

In select cases, dermal filler can temporarily smooth small irregularities, such as a mild dorsal hump, or add focal definition to the nose. This is sometimes called a “liquid rhinoplasty.”

Results are temporary and not appropriate for all concerns. Filler cannot make the nose smaller or improve breathing. It also carries unique risks in the nose due to blood vessel anatomy.

We’ll discuss whether surgery or nonsurgical treatment best fits your goals.