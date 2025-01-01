Having heart surgery to repair your heart condition is a modern miracle. Heart surgery helps you get back to your life. But, as people who have had heart surgery live longer, new heart conditions might pop up. Or, the condition that you got surgery for starts creeping back. This could mean you need another heart surgery. That’s called a redo heart surgery (also called repeat heart surgery or reoperative heart surgery).

If you need a redo heart surgery, you can trust the providers at UVA Health. In fact, U.S. News & World Report has ranked our aortic valve and heart bypass surgery services as "high-performing," which means they're among the best in the country.

Why Have a Redo Heart Surgery at UVA Health?

Smaller hospitals often refer their redo heart surgery patients to us. That’s because UVA Health has the expertise to treat patients with complex heart diseases, especially those who have already had heart surgery.

Redo heart surgeries are becoming more common. They can help you have: