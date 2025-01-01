Afib Rate Control: Ablation & Pacemaker

If you're having heart rate issues (arrhythmia), we can help control it. We can stop a dangerous arrhythmia, like atrial fibrillation (afib). Once we've got your heart rate under control, we can treat the cause of the arrhythmia.

Your doctor may try to control your heart rate with medicine alone or with a combination of two procedures: an atrioventricular junction ablation (AVJ) and a pacemaker.

Afib Rate Control at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we're always exploring new ways to treat and manage heart rhythm disorders. Our arrhythmia care was the first of its kind in Virginia. Here, you'll range of advanced treatment options you can't always find nearby. And you'll have access to clinical trials through our research center.

