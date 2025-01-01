If you experience problems getting sexually aroused or feeling sexual satisfaction, you may have a mental or emotional condition called psychosexual dysfunction.

Mental or emotional causes include:

Depression

Anxiety

Traumatic sexual experience, such as abuse or rape

Guilty feelings

Stress

Negative body image

Psychosexual Symptoms in Men

Symptoms for men include:

Not able to maintain erection

Ejaculation occurs too soon or not at all

Unable able to become aroused when appropriately stimulated

Inhibited sexual desire

Inability to orgasm

Psychosexual Symptoms in Women

Symptoms for women include:

Unable able to become aroused when appropriately stimulated

Not able to achieve orgasm

Inhibited sexual desire

Vaginismus — an unconscious spasm or tightening of the muscles around the vagina that interferes with sexual intercourse

Experiencing pain during sex

Vaginal dryness

Diagnosing Sexual Dysfunction

Your doctor may perform a psychological assessment using a depression scale or mini mental state examination (MMSE).

Men may have tests done to assess erection ability, with:

A snap gauge

A vascular assessment

Women may have additional tests done, such as:

A vaginal exam

Tests of bodily fluids, such as cultures or vaginal samples

Treatments for Psychosexual Dysfunction at UVA Health

We will work with you to find the right treatment plan for you.

Medication

Some medications can alleviate your symptoms, like anti-anxiety and anti-depression medications.

Therapy

To successfully manage your psychosexual dysfunction, your doctor may recommend therapy to treat and manage your mental and emotional issues: