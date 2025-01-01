Prosthetics & Orthotics: What to Expect

Getting Your Prosthetic or Orthotic Device

It starts with a prescription and a referral from your healthcare provider. You’ll come to the P&O clinic with the prescription, where we’ll review with you the details of your case. Together, we’ll determine what kind of device is best based on your wants, lifestyle, and level of activity.

Depending on your needs, you'll have to return to the clinic to adjust your device or be fitted for a new one. Our team establishes a relationship with you to make sure that your device works as you need it to and make changes as your needs change over time.

Measuring You for Your Device

We use a number of techniques to measure your dimensions. This could include:

Using a tape measure or ruler on your body

Taking a number of pictures

Laser scanning

3-dimensional imaging

Creating a cast of your body to work from

Getting the right fit for your device may take some time and several adjustments. Having the fitting correct is one of the most important aspects of using your device.

Prosthetic & Orthotic Fitting

Orthotic Fitting

Orthotics may be custom-made or pre-fabricated (already made). For either type of device, you will come and test it out at the clinic while the technicians evaluate the fit and support it provides. Adjustments will likely need to be made.

Prosthetic Fitting

For a prosthetic to be comfortable and useful, the socket must be correctly designed to fit your body. You’ll start out with a temporary socket to make sure the fit and communication between your body and the prosthetic work properly.

We’ll adjust the socket as needed until you’ve got the right fit for comfort and effective use. Getting to a final prosthetic fit may take a few visits.

Getting Used to Your Device

It will take time to get used to your device. Instead of wearing your device all the time from the start, you may need to follow a schedule of wear as you adjust. You may also need to return every few months so we can make adjustments as needed.