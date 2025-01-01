Prosthetics & Orthotics
Whether it’s because of an injury, illness or simply how you’re made, our prosthetics and orthotics team is dedicated to helping you with your specific movement and cosmetic needs.
We recognize and honor that every situation is unique. Our P&O specialists can create personalized devices that help you have the fullest possible use of your arms, legs or any body part.
What are Prosthetic Devices?
Prosthetics are devices that replace the normal motion of a lost or absent body part.
A prosthetic device is custom-designed and made to your specific needs. They can restore your appearance and functioning when you’re missing a critical part of you.
What are Orthotic Devices?
Whether it’s to help with healing or just daily movement, our bodies sometimes need extra support. Orthotics are braces that help with the comfortable and useful movement of your arms, legs or other parts of your body.
UVA’s Prosthetics and Orthotics team has the advanced experience, training and resources to provide you with a comfortable, custom-designed and custom-fitted device that gives you the stability and movement you need and look you desire.
More questions about P&O? Check out what to expect when you visit us.
Devices We Offer
Prosthetics
Upper extremity (passive, body-powered and myoelectric)
- Partial finger
- Partial or full hand
- Hand / elbow
- Hand / elbow / shoulder
Lower extremity
- Partial foot
- Symes prosthesis
- Below knee (transtibial)
- Above Knee (transfemoral)
- Hip disarticulation/hemipelvectomy
Custom Orthotics
Spine
Upper extremity
- Wrist/hand
- Elbow
- Shoulder
- Fracture orthoses
Lower extremity
- Foot
- Ankle / foot
- Knee / ankle / foot
- Knee
- Hip / knee / ankle / foot
- Fracture orthoses
Prefabricated Orthotics
- Spine
- Upper extremity
- Lower extremity
- Foot
- On-Site Fabrication Lab
We design and make patient-specific devices at both the Battle Building and Ivy Road locations.
- Children's P & O
From custom scoliosis braces and cranial helmets to replacement limbs, we are a leader in central Virginia in creating devices that fit your child’s needs. Our intensive follow-up program ensures your child’s device provides support as they grow.
- Advanced Options
UVA offers state-of-the-art prosthetic and orthotic options, such as microprocessor-controlled devices. These custom devices closely mimic the natural motion of the joint they replace.