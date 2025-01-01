Prosthetics & Orthotics

Whether it’s because of an injury, illness or simply how you’re made, our prosthetics and orthotics team is dedicated to helping you with your specific movement and cosmetic needs.

We recognize and honor that every situation is unique. Our P&O specialists can create personalized devices that help you have the fullest possible use of your arms, legs or any body part.

What are Prosthetic Devices?

Prosthetics are devices that replace the normal motion of a lost or absent body part.

A prosthetic device is custom-designed and made to your specific needs. They can restore your appearance and functioning when you’re missing a critical part of you.

What are Orthotic Devices?

Whether it’s to help with healing or just daily movement, our bodies sometimes need extra support. Orthotics are braces that help with the comfortable and useful movement of your arms, legs or other parts of your body.

UVA’s Prosthetics and Orthotics team has the advanced experience, training and resources to provide you with a comfortable, custom-designed and custom-fitted device that gives you the stability and movement you need and look you desire.

More questions about P&O? Check out what to expect when you visit us.

Devices We Offer

Prosthetics

Upper extremity (passive, body-powered and myoelectric)

Partial finger

Partial or full hand

Hand / elbow

Hand / elbow / shoulder

Lower extremity

Partial foot

Symes prosthesis

Below knee (transtibial)

Above Knee (transfemoral)

Hip disarticulation/hemipelvectomy

Custom Orthotics

Spine

Upper extremity

Wrist/hand

Elbow

Shoulder

Fracture orthoses

Lower extremity

Foot

Ankle / foot

Knee / ankle / foot

Knee

Hip / knee / ankle / foot

Fracture orthoses

Prefabricated Orthotics