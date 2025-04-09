Prostatectomy Procedure To Remove The Prostate Gland

At UVA Heath, you'll find experts highly skilled in performing a prostatectomy. You may need this surgery if you have prostate cancer or a prostate that is enlarged but not cancer (known as benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH).

What Is a Prostatectomy?

This surgery removes the prostate gland and seminal vesicles. Both are part of the male reproductive system. They make and store the milky fluid that forms part of semen.

Types of Prostatectomy at UVA Health

At UVA Health, your urologic surgeon will design a treatment plan to help you recover easier and preserve your urinary and sexual function.

The procedure can be done as:

Robot-assisted surgery — Done through small incisions using a camera and advanced tiny instruments

Open surgery — Incision made in the skin to allow the doctor to see the prostate

Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy (RALP)

With this procedure, surgeons make 5 small incisions in the abdomen. Robotic arms and a small camera are passed through these incisions. The robotic tools, controlled by a doctor at a console, allow wider and more flexible range of motion. The tools are used to remove the prostate, seminal vesicles, and sometimes lymph nodes. This type of procedure offers:

Less bleeding

Faster recovery time

Ability to preserve urinary and sexual function

We offer the da Vinci 5 (DV5) robotic surgical system for prostatectomy. DV5 is a major advance in the 30-year evolution of robotic-assisted surgery.

Radical Retropubic Prostatectomy

The surgeons make an incision in the lower abdomen between the belly button and pubic bone. The prostate gland and pelvic lymph nodes are visible through this incision. The prostate will be detached from the bladder and urethra. The urethra is then re-attached to the bladder. Lymph node tissue may also be removed for testing.

Simple Prostatectomy

In most cases, this type is done robotically. Or surgeons make an incision in the lower abdomen to remove the inner part of your prostate gland. This type of prostatectomy is considered when you have a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate. This is not a prostate cancer surgery.