Prostate Services

Leaders in Prostate Cancer Treatment Options

Access the most precise form of high-dose radiation therapy available: high-dose rate brachytherapy. You can benefit from two different kinds of this intense, targeted radiation. Only a few hospitals in the country have this approach. Find out if you're a candidate for .

UVA Health is one of the first hospitals in Virginia to offer a targeted prostate cancer treatment for someone with prostate cancer that has spread to other areas of the body. See if you're a candidate for this .

Treatment Spotlight: da Vinci® Robotic Surgery

We were one of the first medical centers in Virginia to offer the da Vinci robotic prostatectomy.

This procedure uses a miniature camera and robotic “hands.” Your doctor inserts them into the body through a series of tiny incisions. These tools ensure steadiness and precision. Your doctor can see better and avoid damage to nearby nerves and muscles that control continence and potency.

Benefits include:

Reduced blood loss

Reduced post-operative pain

Shorter hospital stays

Less likelihood of side effects like impotence, incontinence and infection

We offer treatments for prostate cancer through the UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center.