Prostate Services

Suffering from a prostate issue can make daily life a pain — and painful. At UVA Health, we have prostate treatment experts who stay at the forefront of the field. They know how to perform the latest, most effective procedures. You can get back to a pain-free, prostate-problem free life.
Relief for Enlarged Prostate
Find a range of advanced options for your enlarged prostate. We have powerful, high-tech tools you can’t find everywhere. These include:
- Holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP)
- GreenLight Laser treatment
- Prostatic artery embolization
- Robotic-assisted simple prostatectomy
- Transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) surgery
- iTIND
- Rezum
- Urolift
Prostate Cancer Treatments
After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men. At UVA Health, we treat prostate cancer with the very latest technological advances. These include:
- Prostatectomy — removes prostate with the help of a robot or open surgery
- Brachytherapy — uses tiny radioactive seeds to target radiation and minimize effects on healthy tissue
- Focal therapy — uses an energy source to kill the cancer within the prostate without damaging surrounding tissues.
Leaders in Prostate Cancer Treatment Options
Access the most precise form of high-dose radiation therapy available: high-dose rate brachytherapy. You can benefit from two different kinds of this intense, targeted radiation. Only a few hospitals in the country have this approach. Find out if you're a candidate for .
UVA Health is one of the first hospitals in Virginia to offer a targeted prostate cancer treatment for someone with prostate cancer that has spread to other areas of the body. See if you're a candidate for this .
Treatment Spotlight: da Vinci® Robotic Surgery
We were one of the first medical centers in Virginia to offer the da Vinci robotic prostatectomy.
This procedure uses a miniature camera and robotic “hands.” Your doctor inserts them into the body through a series of tiny incisions. These tools ensure steadiness and precision. Your doctor can see better and avoid damage to nearby nerves and muscles that control continence and potency.
Benefits include:
- Reduced blood loss
- Reduced post-operative pain
- Shorter hospital stays
- Less likelihood of side effects like impotence, incontinence and infection
We offer treatments for prostate cancer through the UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center.