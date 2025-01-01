Prostate Cancer Treatment

Research study for adults at risk, diagnosed with, or being evaluated for cancer
The University of Virginia Cancer Center needs your help to find new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent cancer. As a member of ORIEN, the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network, we are part of a network of cancer centers throughout the United States working collaboratively to quickly carry out research on all types of cancer. No two cancers are exactly the same. Currently we treat most cancer patients with standard treatment, however patients that have the same kind of cancer do not always respond to the same type of treatment. The purpose of this study is to help us better understand differences between cancer patients and to find ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer patients more on an individual level. If you are eligible for the study and consent to participate, the study involves a donation of leftover tissue that would normally be discarded, collection of blood during a routine blood draw and giving permission for review of your medical information. All of the medical information and samples collected will be coded to protect your privacy There is no cost to be involved in this study. Ages: 18 years of age and older