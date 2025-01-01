Getting diagnosed with a pituitary tumor can answer lots of questions. But it also creates more. Pituitary gland tumors aren't cancer. But they do require timely, effective treatment.

At UVA Health, we see patients with pituitary tumors from all over the world. For more than 20 years, we've been leaders in developing new treatments for pituitary tumors.

We also work to make your experience as convenient as possible. You get to see your whole team of neuroendocrinologists and neurosurgeons in the same visit at the same time.

Pituitary Tumor Treatment at UVA Health

Our experts are here to answer your questions and get you the treatment you need. We create personalized treatment plans that address your specific needs.

We treat pituitary tumors to:

Reduce hormone overproduction

Shrink the tumor, especially if it is visible

Relieve headaches caused by the tumor

Improve vision problems caused by the tumor

Treatment depends on:

Size

Location

Type of tumor

Prolactinomas are best treated with medication. For more than 90% of patients, medication reduces their tumor size and blood prolactin levels. About 8-10% of patients with these tumors need surgery or radiation therapy.

The best treatment for other types of pituitary tumors is surgery to remove the tumor. We can often do this through your nose. We don't have to perform open surgery.

If we can't operate on your tumor or we're unable to remove your entire tumor, we may use radiation to shrink the tumor.

These tumors can affect your hormone levels. Sometimes these tumors make their own hormones. This can affect your mood, growth, and dozens of other bodily functions. Hormone therapy can work alone or after surgery.

Another option you might have: Gamma Knife.

Watching for Tumor Regrowth

Even if we're able to completely remove your tumor with surgery, you'll need regular follow-up visits. This may include blood tests and/or MRI. That's because pituitary tumors can grow back. If this happens, you may need additional treatment like surgery or radiation therapy.

What Is a Pituitary Tumor?

The pituitary gland makes hormones that affect the way many parts of the body work. It also controls hormones made by other glands in the body. When it comes to pituitary gland tumors, over 99% are benign and curable.

If untreated, pituitary tumors can lead to:

Blindness

Severe headaches

Heart disease

High blood pressure

Abnormal cholesterol

Diabetes

Joint and bone issues

Depression

Memory loss

Anemia

Infertility

Reduced longevity

But with prompt and proper pituitary tumor treatment, you can expect to live a normal, productive life.

Learn more by reading pituitary tumor FAQs.