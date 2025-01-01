Having Peyronie's disease, or a curved or bent penis, can make sex difficult and erections painful. But you don't have to suffer. At UVA Health, you'll find a urologist with expertise in treating this condition that affects up to 5% of men.

Peyronie's Disease Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, our experts will look for the cause and then guide you on the best treatment. Treatment options can range from medication to surgery.

Your doctor may also recommend daily use of a penis vacuum or mechanical stretching device.

The curve will sometimes improve without treatment. This is more likely if Peyronie's disease is caused by an injury or by injecting erectile dysfunction medication.

At UVA Health, you'll find men's health experts in penile reconstruction surgery. For the best results, you'll need to:

Wait until you have no pain

The curve hasn't changed in 6 months

Surgery to straighten a penis usually involves pulling the penis to match the curve, removing the scar, or inserting a penile prosthesis. Learn more about penile reconstruction surgery.

What Causes a Bent Penis?

The cause is not always clear, but it can include:

Rough sex

Injecting erectile dysfunction medication into the penis

Genetics — Peyronie's disease can be hereditary

Symptoms

Many men don't experience any symptoms besides the curve or bend in the penis. You may notice pain when you have an erection, or you may have difficulty getting an erection.

Diagnosis

You doctor can diagnose Peyronie's disease through a physical exam. You may be asked to bring photos of your largest erection, showing the curve from above and the side.

Your doctor may perform an ultrasound, X-ray or MRI to better view the curve and determine the treatment best for you.