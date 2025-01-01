Peripheral Nerve Surgery for Peripheral Neuropathy

Peripheral nerve surgery repairs your peripheral nerves. Peripheral nerves branch out from your brain and spinal cord and run throughout your body. These nerves allow you to feel, see, hear and move.

Peripheral nerve surgery can help relieve conditions like:

Do You Have Peripheral Neuropathy?

Certain lifestyle choices (like smoking and drinking alcohol) and some diseases and conditions, like diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis, can hurt your peripheral nerves. Symptoms of this damage can include:

Numbness or reduced ability to feel

Tingling

Pain, often a burning or sharp, cutting sensation

Sensitivity to touch

Muscle twitches

Muscle weakness

Difficulty with walking

Loss of coordination or balance

Over time, these symptoms can worsen and lead to peripheral neuropathy. If not treated, peripheral neuropathy can cause:

Loss of muscle control and muscle atrophy (loss of tone and bulk)

Blood pressure regulation problems

Constipation

Erectile dysfunction

Foot deformities

Foot injuries that go unnoticed and become infected

Difficulty breathing

Paralysis

Do You Need Peripheral Nerve Surgery?

At UVA, we use the latest testing tools to determine the best treatment for you. We’ll measure:

Muscle strength

Reflexes

Balance

Coordination

Ability to feel vibration, temperature, and light touch

Sensation in the feet using a fine, flexible wire

Managing Nerve Issues Without Surgery

Before resorting to surgery, we’ll look at other ways to address your nerve issues.

Often, treating the underlying illness can make your symptoms go away. For instance, controlling blood sugar levels may help if diabetes is causing the neuropathy. In some cases, avoiding medications or treating vitamin deficiency can completely relieve neuropathy.

Physical activity and physical therapy exercises can also help. Orthotics (supports and braces) may help with deformities, balance issues or muscle weakness.

We’ve also managed neuropathy with:

Medication

Relaxation training

Biofeedback

Walking and other exercise

Yoga

Massage

Acupuncture

Peripheral Nerve Surgery Options

If you do need surgery, your options include: