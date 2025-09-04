What Is a Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Feeding Tube?

Percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) is a feeding tube. It's placed through the skin by an opening created in the stomach. We do this with the help of an endoscope to see where to place the feeding tube in the stomach wall.

What Is the PEG Tube Used For?

A PEG provides direct access into your stomach. Food and liquids don't have to go through your mouth and down your esophagus. Digestion and absorption continue to work the same as if you had eaten food. A PEG does not prevent someone from eating food or drinking liquids.

Why Might I Need a PEG Feeding Tube?

To safely take your medications

To help meet your hydration needs

To help meet your nutrition needs (calories and nutrients)

How Do I Get a Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Feeding Tube?

You will be referred to a provider. They will:

Review your medical history

See if a PEG placement is safe for you

Teach you about the PEG, risks involved, and how to care and use your PEG.

You will also meet with a Registered Dietitian to develop a nutrition plan.