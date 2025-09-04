What Is a Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Feeding Tube?
Percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) is a feeding tube. It's placed through the skin by an opening created in the stomach. We do this with the help of an endoscope to see where to place the feeding tube in the stomach wall.
What Is the PEG Tube Used For?
A PEG provides direct access into your stomach. Food and liquids don't have to go through your mouth and down your esophagus. Digestion and absorption continue to work the same as if you had eaten food. A PEG does not prevent someone from eating food or drinking liquids.
Why Might I Need a PEG Feeding Tube?
- To safely take your medications
- To help meet your hydration needs
- To help meet your nutrition needs (calories and nutrients)
How Do I Get a Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Feeding Tube?
You will be referred to a provider. They will:
- Review your medical history
- See if a PEG placement is safe for you
- Teach you about the PEG, risks involved, and how to care and use your PEG.
You will also meet with a Registered Dietitian to develop a nutrition plan.
Gastrointestinal & Digestive Health
- GERD Treatment
- Achalasia Treatment
- Colorectal Surgery
- Eosinophilic Esophagitis Treatment
- Fecal Transplant for C Diff
- Gallstone Treatments
- Gastrointestinal Cancers
- Liver Disease Treatment
- Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography
- Endoscopic Ultrasound
- Endoscopy
- Small Bowel Resection
- Upper GI Endoscopy
- Support Resources
- Digestive Health for Children
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Motility Disorders & Diagnostics
- Referrals
- Ostomy Treatments & Care
- Gastroparesis Treatment
Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy: Patient Education Resources
September 4, 2025
16233 - Tips for Putting Medications into Your PEG
Document Description: Tips for putting medications into your PEG.
September 4, 2025
16233 Spanish - Tips for Putting Medications into Your PEG
Document Description: Tips in Spanish for putting medications into your PEG.
September 4, 2025
16192 Spanish - What Do You Do If Your PEG Clogs?
Document Description: Information in Spanish for patients with a feeding tube (PEG). Tips on how to unclog your tube and prevent it from clogging.
September 4, 2025
16192 - What Do You Do If Your PEG Clogs?
Document Description: Information for patients with a feeding tube (PEG). Tips on how to unclog your tube and prevent it from clogging.
September 4, 2025
03092 - Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Procedure Information
Document Description: Information from the Digestive Health Center about preparing for your PEG placement.
September 4, 2025
03002 - Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Care Instructions
Document Description: Information for the care of a PEG tube including feeding, bathing, medications, placement, possible problems, and follow up.