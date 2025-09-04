Skip to main content

What Is a Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Feeding Tube?

Percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) is a feeding tube. It's placed through the skin by an opening created in the stomach. We do this with the help of an endoscope to see where to place the feeding tube in the stomach wall.

What Is the PEG Tube Used For?

A PEG provides direct access into your stomach. Food and liquids don't have to go through your mouth and down your esophagus. Digestion and absorption continue to work the same as if you had eaten food. A PEG does not prevent someone from eating food or drinking liquids.

Why Might I Need a PEG Feeding Tube?

  • To safely take your medications
  • To help meet your hydration needs
  • To help meet your nutrition needs (calories and nutrients)

How Do I Get a Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Feeding Tube?

You will be referred to a provider. They will:

  • Review your medical history
  • See if a PEG placement is safe for you
  • Teach you about the PEG, risks involved, and how to care and use your PEG.

You will also meet with a Registered Dietitian to develop a nutrition plan.

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy: Patient Education Resources

September 4, 2025

16233 - Tips for Putting Medications into Your PEG

Document Description: Tips for putting medications into your PEG.

September 4, 2025

16233 Spanish - Tips for Putting Medications into Your PEG

Document Description: Tips in Spanish for putting medications into your PEG.

September 4, 2025

16192 Spanish - What Do You Do If Your PEG Clogs?

Document Description: Information in Spanish for patients with a feeding tube (PEG). Tips on how to unclog your tube and prevent it from clogging.

September 4, 2025

16192 - What Do You Do If Your PEG Clogs?

Document Description: Information for patients with a feeding tube (PEG). Tips on how to unclog your tube and prevent it from clogging.

September 4, 2025

03092 - Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Procedure Information

Document Description: Information from the Digestive Health Center about preparing for your PEG placement.

September 4, 2025

03002 - Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Care Instructions

Document Description: Information for the care of a PEG tube including feeding, bathing, medications, placement, possible problems, and follow up.

September 4, 2025

03002 Spanish - Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Care Instructions

Document Description: Information in Spanish for the care of a PEG tube including feeding, bathing, medications, placement, possible problems, and follow up.

