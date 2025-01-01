With penile and urethral reconstruction, we repair abnormalities and diseases of the penis and the urinary tract. If necessary, we'll do multiple procedures at the same time.

At UVA Health, you'll find urology specialists highly skilled in all types of penile surgeries. We use advanced techniques to make surgery effective and recovery as easy as possible for you.

You may need penile reconstruction for:

Straightening of a bent or curved penis

Penile prosthesis insertion

Scar repair

Fixing problems in the urine channel, including urethroplasty

Skin grafting

Penile Reconstruction: Why?

Your doctor may recommend a penile implant or other penile reconstruction treatment for:

Erectile dysfunction or ED (difficulty maintaining an erection)

or ED (difficulty maintaining an erection) Peyronie's disease (a bent or curved penis)

Swelling of the penis (poor lymphatic drainage)

Scar tissue on the outside of the penis or in the urine channel

Hidden penis, a condition where excess fat and tissue hide the penis or make it appear shorter

Penile Reconstruction: What to Expect?

Some reconstruction procedures require you to stay in the hospital for a day or two afterwards. You may have stitches, which will dissolve within two weeks. Talk to your doctor about your recovery and any possible complications.

You may return to work when you feel comfortable, but avoid:

Lifting more than 20 pounds for four weeks

Extended walking and running

You may experience mild pain, swelling and minor bleeding after your procedure. You can treat these by:

Wearing a jock strap or tight underwear

Taking over-the-counter pain medication. Your doctor may also prescribe pain medication.

Using an ice pack

Avoiding sex until you are completely recovered

Wearing gauze pads over your dressing or bandages

Soaking in water up to your hips beginning 7-10 days after your procedure

Complications to Watch For

Call your doctor if you have:

Severe swelling

Excessive fluid drainage (soaking several pads per day)

Increased pain, redness or tenderness

Pus draining from incisions

A fever greater than 101 degrees

