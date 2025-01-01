Living with Parkinson’s is complex. But Parkinson’s disease treatment doesn’t have to be.

Parkinson’s disease can impact you in a number of ways. You might have issues walking, thinking, moving, or talking. You could need several different specialists. That often means the hassle of bouncing from appointment to appointment.

At UVA Health, we simplify your care so you can see all the specialists you need on the same day — all in one place. We take out the complexity and make it easier to access every treatment that can help you.

Why UVA Health for Parkinson’s Disease Treatment? Experience.

We offer a full range of Parkinson’s disease services. Our team includes neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuropsychologists, physical therapists, social workers, and more.

Our Parkinson’s disease experts help more than 2,000 patients a year, making us one of the highest-volume programs in the U.S. That means we have deep experience and expertise in Parkinson’s disease treatment.

But you’ll never be “another number” at UVA Health. We’re dedicated to treating you as a whole person, not just an illness.

Nurse Navigators: Your Personal Guide to Care

We match every patient with a nurse navigator. This person is your personal advocate and “quarterback” on the team. This guide will:

Organize your care among all your specialists

Make sure you get all the treatments you need

Gives you 1 point of contact for any needs or questions you have

Arrange for you to see your specialists on the same day

Newly diagnosed or a change in your condition? You may need more support and resources. Your nurse navigator will call you ahead of your appointments with your neurologist to talk about new or worsening symptoms and concerns. Then they can bring in the right specialists to help you.

For example, if you’re having trouble with balance and speaking, the nurse navigator will schedule you with a physical therapist and speech therapist on the same day you see your neurologist.

Dealing With Diagnosis

The right treatment starts with a correct diagnosis. There’s no single test for Parkinson’s, making it tricky to diagnose. If you have Parkinson’s disease symptoms, we can give you an accurate diagnosis.

Read more about getting a Parkinson's diagnosis.

Finding Relief With the Right Medications

Many different types of medications help ease Parkinson’s disease symptoms. They each have pros and cons. And they work differently in different people.

Our team has the knowledge and expertise needed to find the best medication for you. Our goal is to help you find the most relief with the fewest side effects.

High-Tech Surgeries for Parkinson’s Disease

Sometimes, medications don’t help your symptoms enough. You could have severe side effects to the drugs. Surgeries offer another way to control movement (motor) symptoms and give you greater quality of life.

At UVA Health, we have two high-tech options for Parkinson’s disease surgery.

UVA Health pioneered focused ultrasound, which uses sound waves to treat conditions in the brain. It allows our surgeons to target points deep in the brain with no incisions. Read about focused ultrasound.

Deep brain stimulation puts (implants) a device called a neurostimulator in your brain. This device sends electrical signals to certain parts of your brain to help reduce symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Learn about deep brain stimulation surgery.

Physical, Occupational, & Speech Therapies for Help With Movement & More

Our therapists are specially trained to treat patients with Parkinson’s. They can help with a range of symptoms, from difficulty walking to problems with swallowing.

We offer 2 specialty therapies for Parkinson’s:

LSVT LOUD helps you speak at a normal volume. It helps you get a better feel for how soft or loud your voice is. That way, you can feel comfortable making your voice strong enough for others to hear without worrying if it’s too loud.

LSVT BIG therapy helps make both small and big movements easier. Similar to LOUD, this therapy gives you a better feel for how big or small your movements are. And it teaches you how to make bigger movements.

Neuropsychology: Support for Symptoms Impacting Thinking

Parkinson’s disease goes beyond physical symptoms. It also impacts your thinking and mental processes. We offer neuropsychology services from experienced psychologists. These professionals have special training to treat patients with Parkinson’s and other neurological disorders.

Emotional Support for a Challenging Disease

We understand how difficult living with an ongoing illness like Parkinson’s disease can be. It’s normal to experience sadness, worry, and overwhelm.

Our social workers can help you cope with: